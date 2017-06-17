​8 irresistible garden cabins perfect for summer

Here at homify we are all about beauty and design, but also about potential – and that definitely includes potential when it comes to more space. And that seems to be the focus of the experts over at Timberworld Ltd as well, for they have brought us 8 eye-catching wooden cabins perfect for a whole range of functions to increase your home’s capacity for space, from an extra guest bedroom removed from the main house to a play space for the kiddies.
Or how about your own private art studio where you can dabble in some paint colours while enjoying those fresh garden views?
Whatever you decided to use it for, you are bound to find the perfect garden cabin from these options below…
How cute and quaint is that little overhang and porch? Perfect for laying down a ‘welcome’ mat and maybe adding a potted plant or two?
Of course natural lighting is also important, regardless of what you decide to use that cabin for – luckily this design ensures plenty of sunshine streaming indoors.
Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Don’t you think this can also make up a cute little playhouse for the kids’ imaginations to run wild? They could even assist with the painting process!
Do you know what would be just ideal? Adding a little terrace to this design’s front space, and then placing a lounger or two to enhance its potential even more!
Notice how far that overhang stretches – it’ll go a long way in adding more shade to the façade and, in the process, keeping those interiors cooler.
This picturesque design would be just perfect in a forest somewhere (or a lush garden). What plants and flowers would you place in those wall-mounted potters?
Personally, we see this design being used for a little home office out in the garden, or even a striking tool shed to help with your house’s storage levels.
A double glass door for the main entrance, and sliding doors on the side – perfect for allowing fresh air to enter and keeping the interiors from being too stuffy.
Next up: Makeover Ideas for your home garden.