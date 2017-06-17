Your browser is out-of-date.

​8 irresistible garden cabins perfect for summer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
LOG CABINS, TIMBERWORLD LTD
Here at homify we are all about beauty and design, but also about potential – and that definitely includes potential when it comes to more space. And that seems to be the focus of the experts over at Timberworld Ltd as well, for they have brought us 8 eye-catching wooden cabins perfect for a whole range of functions to increase your home’s capacity for space, from an extra guest bedroom removed from the main house to a play space for the kiddies.

Or how about your own private art studio where you can dabble in some paint colours while enjoying those fresh garden views?

Whatever you decided to use it for, you are bound to find the perfect garden cabin from these options below…

1. The Levanto

LEVANTO TIMBERWORLD LTD
LEVANTO

LEVANTO

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

How cute and quaint is that little overhang and porch? Perfect for laying down a ‘welcome’ mat and maybe adding a potted plant or two?

2. The Stavam

STAVAM TIMBERWORLD LTD
STAVAM

STAVAM

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

Of course natural lighting is also important, regardless of what you decide to use that cabin for – luckily this design ensures plenty of sunshine streaming indoors.

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

3. The Taas

TAAS TIMBERWORLD LTD
TAAS

TAAS

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

Don’t you think this can also make up a cute little playhouse for the kids’ imaginations to run wild? They could even assist with the painting process!

4. The Kry

KRY TIMBERWORLD LTD
KRY

KRY

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

Do you know what would be just ideal? Adding a little terrace to this design’s front space, and then placing a lounger or two to enhance its potential even more!

5. The Kapok

KAPOK TIMBERWORLD LTD
KAPOK

KAPOK

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

Notice how far that overhang stretches – it’ll go a long way in adding more shade to the façade and, in the process, keeping those interiors cooler.

6. The Clockhouse

CLOCKHOUSE TIMBERWORLD LTD
CLOCKHOUSE

CLOCKHOUSE

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

This picturesque design would be just perfect in a forest somewhere (or a lush garden). What plants and flowers would you place in those wall-mounted potters?

7. The Choba

CHOBA TIMBERWORLD LTD
CHOBA

CHOBA

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

Personally, we see this design being used for a little home office out in the garden, or even a striking tool shed to help with your house’s storage levels.

8. The Atkal

ATKAL TIMBERWORLD LTD
ATKAL

ATKAL

TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD
TIMBERWORLD LTD

A double glass door for the main entrance, and sliding doors on the side – perfect for allowing fresh air to enter and keeping the interiors from being too stuffy. 

Which design do you favour and what would you use it for?

