A strikingly modern home in the Scottish wilderness

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects are the pros in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: a modern home with a super contemporary style that sits… no, not in a bustling city or a quiet suburban neighbourhood, but a rural landscape with stretched-out hills as far as the eye can see.
Quite the contrast! Let’s investigate…
Don’t you just love it when there’s something in a house’s design that catches the eye? Like these vertical timber panels, which not only contrasts with the house’s concrete walls in colour, but also in texture.
Add to that sloping roofs that draw the eye upwards, and we are already quite smitten with this house’s design.
The side of the house features large areas of glazing to take in the views to the northeast landscape. Clerestory glazing also allow light from the south into the double-height living space.
And even though we aren’t privy to any indoor images, we do know that these interiors feature an open-plan kitchen / dining / living space with full-height ceilings following the profile of the roof. The three bedrooms also have raised ceilings with the orientation of the house allowing every room generous views across the countryside.
Of course such a tremendous view needs to be enjoyed in style, which is why the roof overhang creates some shelter for outdoor seating – perfect for a cup of tea (or a glass of wine).
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
Before we depart, let’s enjoy one look from afar that shows us how fabulous this super modern house looks in its fresh countryside setting!
Let’s contemplate the age-old question: City or country living?