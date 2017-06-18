Your browser is out-of-date.

A strikingly modern home in the Scottish wilderness

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kirrie, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects are the pros in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: a modern home with a super contemporary style that sits… no, not in a bustling city or a quiet suburban neighbourhood, but a rural landscape with stretched-out hills as far as the eye can see.

Quite the contrast! Let’s investigate…

The front façade

Timber and render Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses timber,render,cladding,new house,new build,alu-clad windows
Timber and render

Don’t you just love it when there’s something in a house’s design that catches the eye? Like these vertical timber panels, which not only contrasts with the house’s concrete walls in colour, but also in texture.

Add to that sloping roofs that draw the eye upwards, and we are already quite smitten with this house’s design.

Big on views

Large windows capture daylight and the views Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses metal roof,timber cladding,render,chimney,alu-clad windows,view,daylight,,landscape
Large windows capture daylight and the views

The side of the house features large areas of glazing to take in the views to the northeast landscape. Clerestory glazing also allow light from the south into the double-height living space. 

And even though we aren’t privy to any indoor images, we do know that these interiors feature an open-plan kitchen / dining / living space with full-height ceilings following the profile of the roof. The three bedrooms also have raised ceilings with the orientation of the house allowing every room generous views across the countryside.

Some R&R

Roof overhang creates shelter for outdoor seating Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses view,patio,overhang,roof,pitched roof,render,timber,cladding,outdoor furniture
Roof overhang creates shelter for outdoor seating

Of course such a tremendous view needs to be enjoyed in style, which is why the roof overhang creates some shelter for outdoor seating – perfect for a cup of tea (or a glass of wine). 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more.

The new house in its fresh setting

New house sitting in the landscape Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses New build,New house,rural,design,render
New house sitting in the landscape

Before we depart, let’s enjoy one look from afar that shows us how fabulous this super modern house looks in its fresh countryside setting!

Let’s contemplate the age-old question: City or country living?

What do you think of this house’s style?

