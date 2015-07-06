Restoring a historic home is one of the most rewarding ways of creating your dream house, knowing that you have done so in a building that owns a special charm and character simply unobtainable by newly built homes. This townhouse in Surrey had fallen into a state of neglect, and thanks to the help of local firm Latham Interiors, the elegance of the home shines through once more. Restoring it with a new look and feel that is colourful, fresh, and reflective of the character of its occupants, the exterior shell is no giveaway to the spaces inside.
Located on a quiet street in Surrey, the house sits nestled in amongst its neighbours with a simple exterior that would be easy to miss. Step inside, however, and you will realise this is no ordinary home.
Prior to Latham Interiors being commissioned to create a positive and unique space, the Victorian period townhouse saw a ground floor extension that was to house the new kitchen. Using this as a blank canvas, an interior design scheme was conceived that is bursting with life, using a theme of a single bold colour in each room to create a home that is personal and homely. Here in the kitchen, a sensory-arousing splash of red dons the walls and adjacent outdoor courtyard. Inside, modern wallpaper complements the strong presence of bright white, which is lit up throughout the day thanks to ever-present natural light.
Not only do bright and bold colours play a big part in the atmosphere set by the interior scheme, but also material textures, too. In a room of moody brown, textured couches, cushions, throwrugs and an upholstered footstool are all luxurious additions to a space that begs us to get cosy and warm.
Typical of a Victorian layout, this room is one that you walk through to access what would have been the family bathroom. The awkward layout of Victorian homes means 21st century families are always left to wonder how best to utilise the space. Here, it is used as a general family hang-out, with a secret walk-in wardrobe hiding behind the decorated feature wall.
After seeing modern wallpaper used in the kitchen, it is no surprise when find out that two of the four bathroom walls have also utilised wallpaper to great effect. With ultra-modern bathroom elements in the shower and a free-standing bath being paired with a vanity, lighting, and a detailed wall mirror all with classic touches, this room speaks volumes of the personality of the home owners.
A second smaller bathroom has also been given a fresh look, although in a totally different design to the first. An ambitious bathroom design, the fish print in the wallpaper is paired perfectly with colourful, modern bathroom tiles that are reminiscent of luminous fish scales glowing in the sun.
