11 black and white bathrooms to bowl you over

We hope you're in the mood for a little monochrome magnificence, as that's exactly what we have for you, right here! In terms of chic bathroom design, black and white is a perfect colour scheme that looks elegant, timeless and striking, all at the same time, which is why so many bathroom designers are enjoying the challenge of trying to use it in new and exciting ways. Whether you want a fresh finish or fancy tapping into your dark side, we think you'll find some really inspiring designs here, so let's get to them!