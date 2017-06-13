11 black and white bathrooms to bowl you over

We hope you're in the mood for a little monochrome magnificence, as that's exactly what we have for you, right here! In terms of chic bathroom design, black and white is a perfect colour scheme that looks elegant, timeless and striking, all at the same time, which is why so many bathroom designers are enjoying the challenge of trying to use it in new and exciting ways. Whether you want a fresh finish or fancy tapping into your dark side, we think you'll find some really inspiring designs here, so let's get to them!
There's a lot going on in this bathroom, in order to create a simple finish! A diamond-shaped shower, modern suite items and almost exclusively white design looks great, but then add in that staggering floor and you have monochrome genius! What a vast difference a few hints of black have made!
A small bathroom will always benefit from a predominantly white finish, if you are hoping to make the room feel larger, but here, we really like the bold move of adding a black feature wall and floor. The reflective accessories help to keep light flowing, while all eyes are on those glossy black tiles!
Is this a bathroom from Alice in Wonderland? It feels like such a twisted fairy tale aesthetic and we are utterly beguiled by it! A tub, in the middle of the room and finished with a coat of black paint, sat atop a dramatic checked floor just looks phenomenal and that light fixture? WOW!
If checks aren't you preferred aesthetic, how about embracing some chevrons instead? A really current trend, we think they make for the ultimate tiled feature wall, but this space takes things to a new level, with an alternative pattern on the floor. Serious pizzazz!
Metro tiles are the biggest tile trend right now but we haven't seen them used like this before! Instead of trying to create an integrated pattern, what we have here are two walls that directly contrast each other with block colours and the glossy finish is just amazing! Talk about a great way to keep light flowing and with a natural wood counter in place as well, the transition from white to black is so easy.
While most monochrome bathrooms will feature black accents in a mostly white space, this one has turned that notion on its head, by using black as the major hue. Seriously, we never realised that we had an inner goth waiting to pop out, but this bathroom has us craving a move to the dark side, as the white suite items look so vibrant and chic and black everywhere else is dramatically different.
Black and white is such an adaptive colour scheme, as the bold contrast of shades makes piquant patterns so simple to create and they always look brilliant, but how can you decide on one style to use? Well, who says you have to pick just one? This bathroom appeals to us on such a cellular level, as checks and spots look wonderful and really fun together, plus, the shower curtain can be replaced at the drop of a hat.
We thought we'd quickly add in this wonderful monochrome bathroom that has been created through the installation of natural marble. Chic, opulent and a perfect marriage of black and white, we are a little in love with this terrific design! That tub is something else too!
Just LOOK at this amazing bathroom! Black walls, panelling, a built-in tub and incredible storage just looks bewitching and the white trims and suite items brighten up the look, along with some gorgeous wood flooring. Can't you imagine this being a really bold addition to a heritage home? LOVE IT!
Monochrome styling is brilliant, as it can look as traditional or contemporary as you want, or, if you want to be really different, you can combine the two! This bathroom is staggering, as the modern wall tile aesthetic looks perfect with a rustic piece of furniture and we are always huge fans of black toilet seats. Why do they look so good?
Now this is a bathroom like no other! Fancy black cornices, a statement floor, black feature wall and super sharp suite pieces are, on paper, not a match made in heaven, but we would absolutely LIVE in this finished room! A fancy wall mirror is the ultimate finishing touch here. Blimey! Black and white for the win!
