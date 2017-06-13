5 decorating blunders that bring bad luck to your home

Ok, so we couldn't find a picture of a shipwreck, but we think this decal proves our point nonetheless! If you feel as though you are somewhat jinxed and plagued by adverse luck and you have an image of a shipwreck in your home, you might like to consider removing it. A sign of distress, it could be making you act in a negative way that will draw bad energy to you! ARGH!

If you like a little superstitious and spiritual inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Feng Shui tricks for the home.