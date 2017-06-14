Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to boost your small garden (without breaking the bank)

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
You could easily be forgiven for assuming that a small garden wouldn't cost the earth to update, but once you get started, it's shocking how quickly those bills can rack up! Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that the secret to creating a stylish, engaging garden for a small amount of money is to focus on individual additions that have a far-reaching impact, and we've honed in on 10 perfect examples for you today. Come with us now, to unlock all the secrets to a perfectly heavenly little outdoor space that will add immense aesthetic value, but not leave your wallet empty!

1. Accessorise with one colour.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Let's start nice and simple! Choosing one colour that you really like and using it as your main garden accent is a cheap and easy way to add extra oomph to your space. Whether you select coloured area dividers or opt for bright planters, a little pop of colour works wonders!

2. Add some new cushions.

Ornate Garden Bench homify GardenFurniture
homify

Ornate Garden Bench

homify
homify
homify

A pretty garden bench will be given a new lease of life if you add some lovely new cushions! Choose bright colours and fun patterns for a really beautiful display.

3. Make a lovely bird feeder.

Eco Bird Feeder ashortwalk GardenAccessories & decoration
ashortwalk

Eco Bird Feeder

ashortwalk
ashortwalk
ashortwalk

Encouraging some extra nature into your garden will always brighten it up, so it's time to get crafty! Some homemade bird feeders are a great way to draw new feathered and furry friends into your space.

4. Curate a veggie patch.

Somerset Farmhouse - Vegetable garden - View 2 Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Laurence Maunder Garden Design &amp; Consultancy

Somerset Farmhouse—Vegetable garden—View 2

Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy
Laurence Maunder Garden Design &amp; Consultancy
Laurence Maunder Garden Design & Consultancy

Whether you use wooden trugs or add some raised beds to your garden, a handy little veggie patch will make your garden look amazing and inject extra practicality as well. Homegrown food for dinner? Yum!

5. Turn your shed into a summerhouse.

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds shed interior,interior,superior shed
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

Even a small shed can be a super cute garden addition, if you give it some homely touches. A lick of pretty paint, some curtains and a little chair will transform your space in an instant!

6. Paint the fence.

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If you have wooden fencing in your small garden, it can become a beautiful standalone feature, with a quick coat of paint. How about choosing a really lovely pastel shade that makes your wood a little more wonderful?

7. Upcycle some unusual planters.

Washbasin planter Donna Walker Design Eclectic style garden
Donna Walker Design

Washbasin planter

Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design

Don;t go wasting your money on expensive pots and planters, when you can probably just upcycle something you already own! We know a bathroom sink is unusual, but you can't deny that it makes a strong statement!

8. Lash up a cool awning.

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Get yourself to your local haberdashery, grab some heavy canvas and make an awning! You only need some rope and eyelets, as well as some rudimentary sewing skills and you will have a patio cover to really covet!

9. Maximise the space with a mirror.

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

We love this unusual approach to garden design, as a large mirror has been mounted to a wall in order to give the illusion of double the space. What a funky touch!

10. Add a little lighting.

Garden Lighting GreenlinesDesign Ltd Classic style garden garden lighting,retaining wall,hydrangea,hydrangea
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Garden Lighting

GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

You don't need to invest in expensive solar lighting in your garden, when a few hurricane lamps and candles will do the job perfectly! Illuminate those dark corners and watch your garden transform!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Perfect planters for your small garden.

Which of these ideas can you see yourself trying out?

