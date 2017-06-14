10 ways to boost your small garden (without breaking the bank)

You could easily be forgiven for assuming that a small garden wouldn't cost the earth to update, but once you get started, it's shocking how quickly those bills can rack up! Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that the secret to creating a stylish, engaging garden for a small amount of money is to focus on individual additions that have a far-reaching impact, and we've honed in on 10 perfect examples for you today. Come with us now, to unlock all the secrets to a perfectly heavenly little outdoor space that will add immense aesthetic value, but not leave your wallet empty!
Let's start nice and simple! Choosing one colour that you really like and using it as your main garden accent is a cheap and easy way to add extra oomph to your space. Whether you select coloured area dividers or opt for bright planters, a little pop of colour works wonders!
A pretty garden bench will be given a new lease of life if you add some lovely new cushions! Choose bright colours and fun patterns for a really beautiful display.
Encouraging some extra nature into your garden will always brighten it up, so it's time to get crafty! Some homemade bird feeders are a great way to draw new feathered and furry friends into your space.
Whether you use wooden trugs or add some raised beds to your garden, a handy little veggie patch will make your garden look amazing and inject extra practicality as well. Homegrown food for dinner? Yum!
Even a small shed can be a super cute garden addition, if you give it some homely touches. A lick of pretty paint, some curtains and a little chair will transform your space in an instant!
If you have wooden fencing in your small garden, it can become a beautiful standalone feature, with a quick coat of paint. How about choosing a really lovely pastel shade that makes your wood a little more wonderful?
Don;t go wasting your money on expensive pots and planters, when you can probably just upcycle something you already own! We know a bathroom sink is unusual, but you can't deny that it makes a strong statement!
Get yourself to your local haberdashery, grab some heavy canvas and make an awning! You only need some rope and eyelets, as well as some rudimentary sewing skills and you will have a patio cover to really covet!
We love this unusual approach to garden design, as a large mirror has been mounted to a wall in order to give the illusion of double the space. What a funky touch!
You don't need to invest in expensive solar lighting in your garden, when a few hurricane lamps and candles will do the job perfectly! Illuminate those dark corners and watch your garden transform!
