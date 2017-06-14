15 simple ways to boost your home's kerb appeal AND value

You want your home to be beautiful and a true reflection of your taste, but, more than that, you should always be on the lookout for ways to add value to your property—just in case the right moment arises to sell! Ask any estate agent and they'll tell you that the first impression your home can make all the difference between selling for a good price and staying on the market for an age, which is why we've researched some amazing techniques for showing your home off to its full potential. Come with us now as we tell you how your garden can play a part, why a gorgeous garage can be key and why it's time to dedicate your weekend to some paint touch-ups!