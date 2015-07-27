6 neutral bathroom ideas

Neutral bathrooms exude a sense of cleanliness and calm serenity. In order to give your bathroom a hint of this tranquillity, you may want to opt for colours such as whites, creams, greys, browns, and dusty pastels. To avoid a space that looks dull, you can then add additional elements in contrasting tones to bring a lively aesthetic into the bathroom.
For some added motivation, check out the following six stylish examples below, and plan your bathroom makeover with some neutral hued inspiration.
First on our list of neutral bathrooms is this stunning design, expertly photographed by Alex Maguire Photography. Truly a serene and tranquil space, the room features a freestanding bathtub, tiled floor, and marble skirting. In addition to the white colour scheme, we see splashes of colour. Very pale duck egg blue walls are paired with white, while the border of the tiled floor is black, which contrasts the art hung on the wall. To top off this space, a reclaimed timber stool sits to the left of the tub, and injects a sense of vintage character.
To give your neutral bathroom a dash of interest and some focal points within the space, hints of colour can create eye-catching features. This attention-grabbing fireplace has been painted in a pale olive green hue to create contrast within the all-white bathroom, as well as a patterned floor tile that adds significance and uniqueness to this individual wash space.
Neutral bathrooms can often feel stark, crisp, and unwelcoming. To combat a sense of cold sterility, this bathroom has chosen to implement some soft and inviting colours into its design. The vanity is a deep French grey tone, while the floor is an ultra-light timber that creates a sense of warmness against the other white fixtures. In addition, dusty hued artwork hangs upon the walls, and the linen is a coordinated pink and mushroom shade, bringing a stylish elegance and warmth into the room.
This bathroom, although simple, exudes a whimsicality and effortlessness rarely seen in neutral bathrooms. To create this, the designers have included plenty of simple yet effective accessories and fittings such as the wall hooks, towel ring, and wall mounted lights. In addition, the subway tiled wall in the shower, which can be viewed in the reflection of the mirror, is a brilliant example of a stylish and individual way to create originality within your bathroom space. Add heritage chrome fittings, and stylish timber vanity with checkerboard knobs, and you will have yourself a gorgeously neutral bathroom.
Fifth on our list of neutral bathrooms is this simple yet stylish space. Replete with a built-in bath, timber vanity and chrome towel rack, this space is effortlessly practical and comfortable. A mosaic feature against the bath injects a hint of contrast and originality, while the oversized floor tiles are easy to maintain, and beautifully unassuming.
The last bathroom today is an utterly stunning and striking space. Built to maximise the countryside view, this space is an excellent example of neutral bathrooms, and their ability to impart a sense of serenity and absolute peacefulness. Floor to ceiling glass offers this wash space plentiful natural light, and the added downlights complete the illumination without imposing on the structure of the space. The freestanding tub takes centre stage, and is echoed by the two basins that share the same shape and form. White is the dominant hue in this room, and it acts in a effortless way to beautifully highlight the stunning landscape beyond.