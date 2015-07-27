Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 neutral bathroom ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Cotswold Cottage, Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Neutral bathrooms exude a sense of cleanliness and calm serenity. In order to give your bathroom a hint of this tranquillity, you may want to opt for colours such as whites, creams, greys, browns, and dusty pastels. To avoid a space that looks dull, you can then add additional elements in contrasting tones to bring a lively aesthetic into the bathroom. 

For some added motivation, check out the following six stylish examples below, and plan your bathroom makeover with some neutral hued inspiration.

1. Tranquil and serene

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Minimalist bathroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

First on our list of neutral bathrooms is this stunning design, expertly photographed by Alex Maguire Photography. Truly a serene and tranquil space, the room features a freestanding bathtub, tiled floor, and marble skirting. In addition to the white colour scheme, we see splashes of colour. Very pale duck egg blue walls are paired with white, while the border of the tiled floor is black, which contrasts the art hung on the wall. To top off this space, a reclaimed timber stool sits to the left of the tub, and injects a sense of vintage character.

2. Hints of colour

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style bathroom
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

To give your neutral bathroom a dash of interest and some focal points within the space, hints of colour can create eye-catching features. This attention-grabbing fireplace has been painted in a pale olive green hue to create contrast within the all-white bathroom, as well as a patterned floor tile that adds significance and uniqueness to this individual wash space.

3. Subtle and inviting

Cricklewood Interior Design Project, Primrose Interiors Primrose Interiors Modern bathroom
Primrose Interiors

Cricklewood Interior Design Project

Primrose Interiors
Primrose Interiors
Primrose Interiors

Neutral bathrooms can often feel stark, crisp, and unwelcoming. To combat a sense of cold sterility, this bathroom has chosen to implement some soft and inviting colours into its design. The vanity is a deep French grey tone, while the floor is an ultra-light timber that creates a sense of warmness against the other white fixtures. In addition, dusty hued artwork hangs upon the walls, and the linen is a coordinated pink and mushroom shade, bringing a stylish elegance and warmth into the room.

4. Effortlessly enjoyable

Bathroom William Gaze Ltd Classic style bathroom
William Gaze Ltd

Bathroom

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

This bathroom, although simple, exudes a whimsicality and effortlessness rarely seen in neutral bathrooms. To create this, the designers have included plenty of simple yet effective accessories and fittings such as the wall hooks, towel ring, and wall mounted lights. In addition, the subway tiled wall in the shower, which can be viewed in the reflection of the mirror, is a brilliant example of a stylish and individual way to create originality within your bathroom space. Add heritage chrome fittings, and stylish timber vanity with checkerboard knobs, and you will have yourself a gorgeously neutral bathroom.

5. Simple and stylish

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Modern bathroom
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Fifth on our list of neutral bathrooms is this simple yet stylish space. Replete with a built-in bath, timber vanity and chrome towel rack, this space is effortlessly practical and comfortable. A mosaic feature against the bath injects a hint of contrast and originality, while the oversized floor tiles are easy to maintain, and beautifully unassuming.

6. Making the most of a view.

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

The last bathroom today is an utterly stunning and striking space. Built to maximise the countryside view, this space is an excellent example of neutral bathrooms, and their ability to impart a sense of serenity and absolute peacefulness. Floor to ceiling glass offers this wash space plentiful natural light, and the added downlights complete the illumination without imposing on the structure of the space. The freestanding tub takes centre stage, and is echoed by the two basins that share the same shape and form. White is the dominant hue in this room, and it acts in a effortless way to beautifully highlight the stunning landscape beyond.

The stargazing house
Which bathroom design is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks