6 neutral bathroom ideas

Neutral bathrooms exude a sense of cleanliness and calm serenity. In order to give your bathroom a hint of this tranquillity, you may want to opt for colours such as whites, creams, greys, browns, and dusty pastels. To avoid a space that looks dull, you can then add additional elements in contrasting tones to bring a lively aesthetic into the bathroom.

For some added motivation, check out the following six stylish examples below, and plan your bathroom makeover with some neutral hued inspiration.