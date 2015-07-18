5 statement-making kitchens

These days domestic kitchens are places to gather with friends, informally dine, as well as prepare and cook food. They are traversing the barrier between single use spaces, and into the realm of a multi-purpose domestic zone. It is for this reason that more individuals are seeking to redefine their kitchen style and design, adding elements that are sympathetic to open-plan living, and casual dining. The ambience of your kitchen can greatly affect the aesthetics of your domestic spaces, and here at homify we are taking a look at some cooking spaces that truly make a statement.

Check out the following five glorious statement-making kitchens and get inspired to renovate and refurbish your home’s cooking space with sophistication and flair.