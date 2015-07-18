5 statement-making kitchens

These days domestic kitchens are places to gather with friends, informally dine, as well as prepare and cook food. They are traversing the barrier between single use spaces, and into the realm of a multi-purpose domestic zone. It is for this reason that more individuals are seeking to redefine their kitchen style and design, adding elements that are sympathetic to open-plan living, and casual dining. The ambience of your kitchen can greatly affect the aesthetics of your domestic spaces, and here at homify we are taking a look at some cooking spaces that truly make a statement.
Check out the following five glorious statement-making kitchens and get inspired to renovate and refurbish your home’s cooking space with sophistication and flair.
To make a statement in your kitchen consider blending old with new and creating a fusion of styles that inject interest and individuality into your cooking space. Take a look at this wonderful example, the architects Element 7 have effortlessly contrasted the rustic timber ceiling beams of this old heritage home, with modern white joinery, and sleek fittings. In addition, elements of the original structure, such as rustic timber barn doors, work wonderfully juxtaposed against the chic cabinetry, and modern furniture. Add an AGA heat storage stove to inject a hint of tradition, and the result is a truly statement making kitchen.
When creating a kitchen in a cramped or small space, often the first thought is to construct something unimposing, sleek, and recessive. Not so in this case, the designers have chosen to build a cook space that is bold, interesting, innovative and original. In this instance, creativity reigns supreme, and the kitchen takes on a sense of independence, working almost as a piece of functioning art within the room. The joinery is sleek, and the hue is rich, imparting elegance and style into this dining and living space. Paired with a circular dining table, statement pendant light, and parquet flooring, and this room is a brilliant blend of old and new.
Rustic kitchens are extremely popular, they evoke a sense of history and homeliness, while imparting a warmth and liveability. This rustic country style kitchen is a great example of a large and luxurious cooking space, replete with huge island, and granite worktops. Many different textures and materials are contrasted within this kitchen, and this adds to the overall impressiveness and individuality of its style. On the island the worktop is timber, and the joinery is a French grey shade, this is wonderfully contrasted against the white joinery and black counter of the surrounding cabinets. Furthermore, the range cooker takes centre stage and ensures this space is memorable and stylish.
A simple kitchen needn’t go unnoticed, this kitchen is proof that a stylishly designed cooking space can act as a statement for your dwelling without needing to be extravagant or elaborate. Choose sleek white joinery, and cupboards that are free from fittings or handles. In addition, subway tiled splashbacks are a great way to inject interest easily. Finally, install under cupboard lighting to add that final feature and draw attention to your cooking space.
Conservatories are easily a statement making home fixture, they inject a glamour and elegance that few other domestic spaces can do. If you are lucky enough to have a conservatory addition on your home, why not consider it a space for your kitchen? This example shows a brilliantly original and interesting kitchen that utilises maximum natural light, and employs a design that is timeless, stylish, and above all, a statement to its domestic space.