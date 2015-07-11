6 gorgeous informal dining spaces

Here we see a multi-purpose kitchen island perfect for an informal gathering of friends, family or visitors. This kitchen is very contemporary, and is juxtaposed wonderfully against the heritage style of the home. The island is curved so that each seat is positioned in a different way, ensuring each person can see each other while eating. Often kitchen island breakfast bars all face the kitchen, and because of this, it is almost impossible to see the other people you are sitting with. In an informal setting, it is ideal if you can chat and converse while enjoying a meal.