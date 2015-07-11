6 gorgeous informal dining spaces

Certain occasions call for distinct and specific surroundings. A casual breakfast is rarely eaten within a formal dining room, similarly, a fancy and spectacularly prepared meal is seldom enjoyed from the comfort of a breakfast bar within the kitchen. Depending on the event, meal, or situation, you will require a different and unique setting. Informal dining spaces breathe life and energy into a domestic space. Informal breakfasts, lunches, and dinners are hubs for energetic conversation and vivacious banter between visitors, friends, and family. If you love the witty dialogue and clever interchange between diners at an informal eating situation, then you will love the stylish examples we have below. If you don’t already have an informal dining space, check out the following beautifully stylish yet relaxed ideas below, and begin planning your home makeover, and next dinner soiree.
A truly informal and stylish dining space, this beautiful example from Oakman is a brilliant illustration of rustic style, and comfort. The country style of the table is wonderfully enhanced with several different style of dining chairs. The hanging pendant lights bring a warmth and cosiness to the space, while the contemporary kitchen reflects rustic elements and is brilliantly matched to the surrounding décor.
An extremely contemporary kitchen often imparts a sense of formality and minimalism. Attempting to create an informal dining space within a modern and sleek area can be tricky and often problematic. In this example we see the sleek lines of the white and timber kitchen, which are paired with a bright white minimal colour scheme. To soften the space, but retain the stylistic aesthetic, the designers have incorporated a dining set that uses timber benches instead of seats. This contrasts and yet coordinates with the surrounding décor and design.
If your informal dining space is located within a family room, you will often want to inject a little style while ensuring the space remains comfortable and easy to use. This example is a wonderful demonstration of a selection of different dining chairs that help to create a relaxed ambience, but still add style, verve, and vivacity. Think long timber table, and 6 to 8 different chairs that embrace colour and comfort.
Here we get a glimpse of a section of a dining table that is wonderfully elegant, tasteful, and stylish. Choose bespoke ceramics to infuse a chic sophistication, while ensuring the space remains informal and comfortable. When picking a dining table, think raw or rough timber, avoiding glossy surfaces, and finish with café style seats for that uncomplicated flair.
This renovated breakfast room is part of a huge mansion located in Boddington, Kent. The 20th century wing of the property has been wonderfully refurbished to provide a comfortable and enjoyable space for the family to gather in the morning for breakfast, and in the evening for an informal dinner. Choose light, bright, colourful tones, and comfortable yet timeless furniture, for a space that is effortlessly informal and age-defiant.
Here we see a multi-purpose kitchen island perfect for an informal gathering of friends, family or visitors. This kitchen is very contemporary, and is juxtaposed wonderfully against the heritage style of the home. The island is curved so that each seat is positioned in a different way, ensuring each person can see each other while eating. Often kitchen island breakfast bars all face the kitchen, and because of this, it is almost impossible to see the other people you are sitting with. In an informal setting, it is ideal if you can chat and converse while enjoying a meal.