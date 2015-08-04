6 stylish ways to stay cool this summer

The last couple of weeks in Britain have been hot, and I mean hot. When the mercury in London topped an oppressive 36 degrees Celsius, I slowly began to roast in my compact non-air-conditioned flat. Lumped in a pool of my own sweat, and literally stuck to my leather sofa, it became abundantly clear that serious heatwaves call for serious remedies. While prying myself from the glue-trap that my couch had become, I immediately decided to escape the city and head for cooler, more suitable climes. A Greek island, an Italian coastal town, or a retreat in the South of France all sounded like perfectly sensible choices. But as I refilled my spray bottle of water over the kitchen sink, I realised these options were not practically attainable given such short notice. Quickly thinking of some other options to relieve myself of these baking temperatures, I pondered several ways to combat these scorching temperatures. A selection of reasonably simple solutions to cool down, and chill out this summer.

Take a peek below and check out some suggestions to beat the heat stylishly and easily this summer.