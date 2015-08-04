6 stylish ways to stay cool this summer

The last couple of weeks in Britain have been hot, and I mean hot. When the mercury in London topped an oppressive 36 degrees Celsius, I slowly began to roast in my compact non-air-conditioned flat. Lumped in a pool of my own sweat, and literally stuck to my leather sofa, it became abundantly clear that serious heatwaves call for serious remedies. While prying myself from the glue-trap that my couch had become, I immediately decided to escape the city and head for cooler, more suitable climes. A Greek island, an Italian coastal town, or a retreat in the South of France all sounded like perfectly sensible choices. But as I refilled my spray bottle of water over the kitchen sink, I realised these options were not practically attainable given such short notice. Quickly thinking of some other options to relieve myself of these baking temperatures, I pondered several ways to combat these scorching temperatures. A selection of reasonably simple solutions to cool down, and chill out this summer.
Take a peek below and check out some suggestions to beat the heat stylishly and easily this summer.
First on our list of stylish ways to keep cool is probably the most luxurious and relaxing way to beat the heat this scorching summer. I'm talking about a poolside getaway. Now you may not have a beach house on the Southern French Coast like this archetypal example from Urban Cape Interiors, but there are definitely other alternatives available. This summer consider vacating your home, and taking a holiday to a cooler climate. If you aren’t able to vacation this season, consider your local swimming pool or beach, they are likely to be overun and packed to the brim, but on a 30 degree day the cool water will be well worth the squeeze.
Gardening may not seem like a way to beat the heat, but surprisingly it can cool your home down. Indoor plants as well as outdoor greenery breathe life into hot and dry spaces. They purify the surrounding air and ambience, and can be chosen to compliment your interior décor. If you are planting outdoors consult your local nursery to get advice on where to plant, to maximise your chances at growing successfully. Indoor succulents, cacti, and ferns can create a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere, while infusing the area with a sense of coolness and serenity.
This gorgeous outdoor space from Euphoria Lifestyle is a great example of how to incorporate a spa into your garden or courtyard. If you have been thinking about installing a spa in your backyard, now might just be the time. Furthermore, if you are wanting a feature that can be enjoyed all year, the spa is a perfect choice. Ideal in the summer to cool down,, and perfect for when the mercury drops, spas are stylish and enjoyable home investments.
Doesn’t this look idyllic? A perfect way to relax when the heat makes it impossible to do anything, a hammock is a stylish and enjoyable feature to your home. This hammock seat from Emily Hannah is bright, bold and full of vivacity. Install it in your garden or courtyard, or even inside a conservatory or living space. Not only will this quickly become your favourite place to relax, its boho charm and character is sure to brighten your domestic space.
Although a bedroom refresh might not seem like the ideal project in hot weather, the end result will definitely be worth the effort. For a cool and calming bedroom space, choose blue tones, icy colours, and shades that evoke serenity and tranquillity. Take a look at this example, the colours are fresh and impart a sense of restful peacefulness. Moreover, you might want to consider some new bed linen. Linen that has been used during the winter is often made for a very cool climate. Choose fresh organic cotton sheets, and a thin quilt manufactured for hot weather. Clean and store your winter blankets away for next season, and remember to add a stylish freestanding fan, to ensure a cool nights rest.
Finally on our list; the bathroom. If you must seek immediately relief from the hot weather, a cool bath is definitely a quick fix. Seek some solace within the cooler area of your home, and enjoy a soak in a lukewarm or cool bath. Although this might not seem like the ideal place to escape the heat, adding some bath salts to a tepid tub can ease your muscle and joints, while reducing your overall temperature, and curing any heat headache you may have acquired.