6 fabulously formal dining spaces

There is something exciting about a formal dining space. The concept that you can have an area dedicated purely to lavish dinners, or spectacular get-togethers with friends and family elicits a feeling of excitement and delight. But whether you enjoy a simple meal with a significant other, or a huge gathering of all and sundry, a formal eating space can inject a little class, elegance, and style into your abode. Today on homify we have selected six of our favourite formal dining spaces for your perusal. These striking and stunning examples bring refinement and vivacity into their spaces through high-quality furnishings, smart accoutrements, and fancy fittings.
For some elegant inspiration, take a look below, and consider transforming your home’s dining space into a place fit for a beautiful banquet, or perhaps a lavish luncheon.
Square dining tables are not a commonplace within households. This could be due to their immense size, and the area required to house them comfortably. They are however stylish, and impressive within a dining space. Take a look at this example, it is brilliantly minimal, and yet still feels welcoming. The high-gloss tiled floor adds opulence, and this is reflected in the neutral upholstered chairs. This dining area is extremely large, hosting twelve individuals comfortably.
Creating a formal dining space within an open plan area can often seem tricky as it is exposed to all of the other casual zones of the home. Take this example, the designers have wonderfully sectioned an area for formal dining utilising a long table that seats eight. The chairs face away from the other living spaces, and an overhanging retro-styled lamp again segregates this area from the rest of the space. The earthy tones inject a homeliness and comfort, ensuring the formal dining is decorous, and yet still a liveable and enjoyable experience.
A statement light fitting can frame a formal dining space and inject a sense of glamour and luxury. This example is proof of that fact, displaying a stylishly thoughtful and lavish eating area. To emulate a similar aesthetic in your own home, choose a neutral or grey colour scheme, wall art, dark contrasting table and chairs, and oversized hanging light or chandelier.
Scandinavian style is minimal, simple, and fuss free. This formal dining space is a testament to that mantra, and evokes a humble, yet ultra-stylish aesthetic. Replete with beech toned chairs, and white table, this space seats eight comfortably with room for two more if necessary. Adding to the sleek vibe of this room, the drop down set of 4 pendant lights bring soft illumination and finishes the space effortlessly.
Even though a space is formal, doesn’t mean you can’t have a sense of playfulness and excitement. In this example from Collective Works we see a formal dining room that embraces a relaxed ambience using designer plywood chairs, and matching table. Seating six, this is a smaller setting, but no less stylish with its antique rug, fireplace, whimsical curtains, and bold statement light fitting.
Just because a space is compact or small doesn’t mean it can’t act as a stylishly formal dining space. Take a peek at this example, it is beautifully refined in its design, and acts wonderfully to infuse the surrounding décor with an added sense of plush elegance. Creating a moody richness, this dining space utilises darker tones to add depth and intrigue. Generally in small spaces we are taught to open up the area with bright white hues, however, in this instance the richer shades create a cosy warmth and intimacy for the formal dining space.