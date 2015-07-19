6 fabulously formal dining spaces

There is something exciting about a formal dining space. The concept that you can have an area dedicated purely to lavish dinners, or spectacular get-togethers with friends and family elicits a feeling of excitement and delight. But whether you enjoy a simple meal with a significant other, or a huge gathering of all and sundry, a formal eating space can inject a little class, elegance, and style into your abode. Today on homify we have selected six of our favourite formal dining spaces for your perusal. These striking and stunning examples bring refinement and vivacity into their spaces through high-quality furnishings, smart accoutrements, and fancy fittings.

For some elegant inspiration, take a look below, and consider transforming your home’s dining space into a place fit for a beautiful banquet, or perhaps a lavish luncheon.