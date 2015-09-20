11 chic bathroom storage ideas

Bathroom storage is often one of the most tiresome and neglected domestic necessities. Without correct and practical storage wash spaces can easily become cluttered and chaotic. These days there are numerous tips, tricks and handy hints on how to ensure your space is less muddled and more methodical but often they neglect style! Here at homify we love a well-organised space but, along with functionality, we love stylish items that inject panache, flair and elegance.

If you would like some bathroom storage inspiration we have compiled a collection of examples below that impart aesthetic splendour as well as serviceability and style. Check out the images and get inspiration for your neat and tidy wash space!