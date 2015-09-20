11 chic bathroom storage ideas

Bathroom storage is often one of the most tiresome and neglected domestic necessities. Without correct and practical storage wash spaces can easily become cluttered and chaotic. These days there are numerous tips, tricks and handy hints on how to ensure your space is less muddled and more methodical but often they neglect style! Here at homify we love a well-organised space but, along with functionality, we love stylish items that inject panache, flair and elegance.
If you would like some bathroom storage inspiration we have compiled a collection of examples below that impart aesthetic splendour as well as serviceability and style. Check out the images and get inspiration for your neat and tidy wash space!
A striking room, this space utilises open timber shelving in a dark mahogany tone, to exude a sense of modernity, while also acting in a practical way. Contrasted against the light sea-foam toned wall, the shelf holds linen, accessories, and miscellany in a stylish and appealing way.
This built-in shelf is a brilliant example of how to create storage areas, without adding additional furniture into the space. The illuminated indent within this wall creates a stylish feature above the freestanding tub, while functioning in a practical and ingenious way.
Small accessories need a place within the bathroom too, and a small holder such as this one from Oggetto is a great example. Within drawers, items can get lost and cause chaos: ensure your cupboards are neat with plenty of cases to keep everything in place.
Have you ever seen a cuter vanity? This timber unit oozes charm and charisma, and is the ideal choice for someone wanting practicality without sacrificing style. The bathroom by Grand Design London, is a testament to characterful design, and the use of different textures to create a space that is unique and interesting.
Another built-in shelf, this bathroom incorporates a set of shelves: one in the shower, and one above the basin. These built-in shleves maximise space within the room, and provide a clean and neat place for bathroom accessories.
If you are looking for a way to keep everything in its right place, but still want your bathroom to look sleek and minimal, consider some built-in shelving. This example is a great illustration of how to structure your vanity to ensure it is serviceable, practical, and avoids clutter.
Laundry is one of those household things that clutters, crowds, and creates chaos. Ensure your laundry is not only neat and tidy, but also looks fabulous, with a bright and statement making basket. In this example, the basket is striped in black and white, and injects a sense of style, as well as looking truly chic.
Mirrors always exude a sense of luxury and style. In this example we see a built in shelf that looks beautiful paired against the natural and neutral stone tiled wall. Glass shelves allow the mirror to refelct effortlessly throughout the space, and truly impart a sense of opulence.
Re-purposed industrial items can work brilliantly within the bathroom. This shelf is a great example of a wire rack that would look stylish and act practically within a trendy wash space. Pair with organic products, tin containers, and handmade soaps for that truly luxurious yet rustic vibe.
Creating contrast within your bathroom space can ensure an area that is eye-catching, lively, and vivacious. Here in this example we see a stylish wicker basket that is perfect to hold linen, towels, or laundry. The dark brown tones work brilliantly against the dusky blue colour scheme, and add a sense of luxe earthiness to the space.
This stylish pair of wicker baskets are wonderfully colourful and ensure the space feels light, bright, and earthy. Chose this style of storage for your bathroom accessories, as they will fit smaller items, as well as larger pieces, and could work wonderfully as a laundry basket.
