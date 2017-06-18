The quaint thatched home with a surprisingly sleek interior

First impressions are everything – nobody knows that better than home stagers, who understand the importance of styling up an empty house to make it look not only beautiful, but liveable.
Today’s homify 360° piece shows us the magic that home-staging firm Home Staging Sylt Gmbh is capable of, when they were asked to give an “oh, wow” look to a house up for selling.
Shall we see how they did?
Of course staging a house goes so much deeper than making the “main” areas look stylish (such as the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom etc.) – those “in-between” spaces like hallways and corridors also need to flaunt a certain look.
Well, what do you think about this space? A clean, elegant look that looks so neat and welcoming thanks to the neutral colour palette. And the fact that a minimalist design style was opted for in terms of décor means potential buyers can easily visualise their own belongings in here.
Don’t forget that it’s not just about the look – the ambience is just as important.
Can’t you just see you and your family enjoying a delightful meal (or playing a board game) at that dining table while the fire crackles in the background?
This is certainly one home office we wouldn’t mind spending time in, even if it was to work. That “look at me” desk with its bold build and dark colours looks so elegant, perfectly complementing the upholstered chair.
Don’t you just love the monochrome colour scheme, which goes a long way in making this space (or any space, for that matter) appear perfectly timeless? And when was the last time you witnessed such a spacious bedside table, or such an exceptional TV stand?
Let’s investigate some more!
