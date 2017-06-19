​This 19th-century coach house became a cute family home

Today’s homify 360° highlight sees the reconstruction of a traditional coach house by reusing original materials. London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects are the experts behind this gem. But first, some background info!
The original coach house was built in 1890 from single-skin brickwork and roof slates, and whole the idea was to preserve as many original materials as possible – for both aesthetic and financial reasons – it was also vital to meet modern-day building regulations.
The proposal for the scheme was to take down the existing building, build new foundations and then reconstruct the shell on approximately the same rectangular footprint.
The main requirements from the client? Light and space.
On the inside, the original idea of a staircase leading up from the main living area inspired the concept of a bridge linking the master bedroom suite to the children’s rooms.
Of course beauty is only one of the many elements to be considered when it comes to a house’s interiors. As a family home, it was also important to consider the sound-proofing in such an open-plan house, which is why a pre-cast concrete first floor was specified for this reason.
This open-plan layout that includes the kitchen, dining area and living room is simply superb when it comes to a social ambience. However, a screen can be slid across between the living- and dining areas to divide it into smaller, cosier spaces in winter – an idea we are also firmly behind!
The south side of the coach house has received extensive glazing, including three sets of hardwood patio doors that open into the sheltered courtyard. And of course that courtyard was styled up to become both beautiful and practical, as we can see by this timber dining set that’s simply ideal for al fresco dining and socialising.
Let’s peek around some more!
