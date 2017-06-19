Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​This 19th-century coach house became a cute family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° highlight sees the reconstruction of a traditional coach house by reusing original materials. London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects are the experts behind this gem. But first, some background info!

The original coach house was built in 1890 from single-skin brickwork and roof slates, and whole the idea was to preserve as many original materials as possible – for both aesthetic and financial reasons – it was also vital to meet modern-day building regulations.

The façade

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

The proposal for the scheme was to take down the existing building, build new foundations and then reconstruct the shell on approximately the same rectangular footprint. 

The main requirements from the client? Light and space.

On the inside, the original idea of a staircase leading up from the main living area inspired the concept of a bridge linking the master bedroom suite to the children’s rooms.

Interior spaces

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style kitchen
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Of course beauty is only one of the many elements to be considered when it comes to a house’s interiors. As a family home, it was also important to consider the sound-proofing in such an open-plan house, which is why a pre-cast concrete first floor was specified for this reason.

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Getting more cosy

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style living room
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

This open-plan layout that includes the kitchen, dining area and living room is simply superb when it comes to a social ambience. However, a screen can be slid across between the living- and dining areas to divide it into smaller, cosier spaces in winter – an idea we are also firmly behind!

Exterior designs

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

The south side of the coach house has received extensive glazing, including three sets of hardwood patio doors that open into the sheltered courtyard. And of course that courtyard was styled up to become both beautiful and practical, as we can see by this timber dining set that’s simply ideal for al fresco dining and socialising. 

Let’s peek around some more!

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Country style dining room
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Next up for your viewing pleasure: An ordinary British townhouse with an extraordinary interior.

12 home organising ideas that will change your life
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks