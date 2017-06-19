​This 19th-century coach house became a cute family home

Today’s homify 360° highlight sees the reconstruction of a traditional coach house by reusing original materials. London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects are the experts behind this gem. But first, some background info!

The original coach house was built in 1890 from single-skin brickwork and roof slates, and whole the idea was to preserve as many original materials as possible – for both aesthetic and financial reasons – it was also vital to meet modern-day building regulations.