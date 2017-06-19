Your browser is out-of-date.

The shockingly brilliant upgrade of a 1930s home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our latest homify 360° discovery, which sees a modern home undergoing quite the dramatic change thanks to its spacious extension at the back.

Built in the 1930s, this family dwelling presented lots of potential in terms of style and location, yet not so much when it came to space. The solution? Open it up with a contemporary design extension to improve the flow between the rooms and enhance the impression of space.

The rear side

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

A modern palette of light blue/grey colours has been employed on the rear elevation elements, which include the aluminium sliding doors, zinc cladding and on the recycled wood chip decking. 

And just notice how the various elements and textures contrast with one another, especially once the lush garden trimmings come into play.

More space, more potential

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

And speaking of that delightful garden, to make full use of the beautiful backyard view, a study and a new master bedroom suite with a balcony have been created upstairs. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just a quaint little balcony at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The downstairs space

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

And downstairs? That’s been turned into an open-plan layout consisting of a kitchen, living area and dining room, which steps down into a vaulted ceiling living space to one side and through a pocket sliding door into a playroom for the kids on the other side.

Lots of light

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

In addition to a fresh green garden view, these interiors are also blessed with receiving lots of natural light, thanks to the generous windows and glass doors. 

Let’s have a look at some more images…

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Flow of movement within dwelling improved due to spacious modern extension

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts on this extension?

