This classically chic family home is a true delight

Our homify 360° for today is one of those brilliant discoveries that you will want to move into immediately – or rather, that was the thought we had once we stumbled upon this delightful gem.

Courtesy of London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects, this family home flaunts an eye-catching interior style that knows perfectly well how to mix modern elements with the classic design without resulting in a full-on eclectic look (not that there’s anything wrong with eclectic, but we know it’s not everyone’s style).

Let’s get some tasteful inspiration!