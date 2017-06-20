Your browser is out-of-date.

This classically chic family home is a true delight

Johannes van Graan
Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style dining room
Our homify 360° for today is one of those brilliant discoveries that you will want to move into immediately – or rather, that was the thought we had once we stumbled upon this delightful gem.

Courtesy of London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects, this family home flaunts an eye-catching interior style that knows perfectly well how to mix modern elements with the classic design without resulting in a full-on eclectic look (not that there’s anything wrong with eclectic, but we know it’s not everyone’s style).

Let’s get some tasteful inspiration!

An elegant welcome

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Now this is certainly one staircase that knows how to greet guests in style! Which element do we love most here? That carpeted staircase with a graceful wooden railing? The patterned floor rug? How about that eye-catching wall mirror in the background?

Office space

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style study/office
We just love it when creativity is used in interior design, such as this little home office: instead of using an entire room to devote to a study, only a few feet of space was turned into a little working corner, complete with storage space and Scandinavian-inspired seating.

The kiddies’ room

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bedroom
It’s never too early to teach them about interior style… instead of opting for just a bunch of colours and toys, this children’s room flaunts a most exquisite look that delicately balances childish charm with interior elegance. 

And what a superb garden view!

The main bedroom

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bedroom
What a cosy and graceful space! With wallpaper ensuring visual detail that hugs the room from both sides, a classic-style bed, side tables and bookcase bring some functionality to the space. And let’s not forget the generous dose of natural lighting streaming indoors. 

Let’s scope out a few more images of this delightful home.

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style dining room
Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style kitchen
Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bathroom
From one stunning look to another, see: A deliciously bonkers family home in Hampstead.

21 ways to decorate your home without it looking cluttered
We’d love to know what you think of this house!

