New life for a traditional home in Wandsworth

Desperately in need of renovation, this house in Earlsfield has undergone somewhat of a transformation. Home builders Totus Construction Ltd. have extended the property both to the side and the rear, and have made use of the space above with a spectacular loft conversion. Not only does the house now benefit from a great deal more floor space, but it has also been kitted out with top quality interiors, including a bespoke kitchen, hand assembled and painted by the kitchen specialists at Totus. Take a look at the finished result.
Here, you can see the orangery-style extension with large bi-fold doors. The windows stretch the length and width of the house, welcoming natural light into every corner of the living and dining areas. The doors lead on to the traditional back garden, joining indoor and outdoor spaces and creating a feeling of openness, allowing the owners to feel at one with nature from the comfort of their own home.
Now the bi-fold doors have been fully opened, we can appreciate just how spacious and light-filled the ground floor actually is. The layout has been well organised, with space divided fairly evenly between the dining room and living room. The grey floor tiles chosen for the interior complement the polished concrete patio that we see here.
The pitched roof of the orangery is almost entirely of glass, and the sunlight streams through to illuminate every inch of the space. The soft pastel green chosen for the walls further draws a connection with the outdoors, and has a relaxing effect perfectly suited to a living area. The leather furniture is timeless, and is not only used for relaxing in front of the TV, but also acts as a divider between the dining and living areas.
We see the same natural, soothing shade of green running throughout the kitchen. Combined with the white ceiling and cornices, the walls look fresh and modern. Traditional white units introduce a hint of country chic, though the overall look is very contemporary. The kitchen island is a stand-out feature, with a marble effect worktop that brings some visual drama into the space.
The hallway is simple but elegant, with a traditional timber staircase, white detailing, and a stunning parquet floor. The area is light and modern, but has an undeniable homely feel achieved with very few features. It just goes to show, you don't need to fill your home with accessories to make it feel cosy and welcoming.
If you've enjoyed this project, why not also take a look at the following ideabook: