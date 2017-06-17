Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening with a small budget: how it's done

Leigh Leigh
Casa de la Acacia - Sombra Natural, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo Modern garden
Today at homify, we've put together eight great tips for those who want to spruce up their garden, but can't afford to do anything drastic.

Luckily, you can stretch a small budget in a garden! Today, we will look at how. 

Are you curious?

1. Gravel

Casa 7A, Arquitectura en Estudio Arquitectura en Estudio Modern garden Wood Wood effect
If you want to make your garden modern and stylish, it is easy to achieve by choosing the right flooring. Depending on the type of stone used, you can create a neat gravel area that requires very little effort. Yet it will give your outdoor space a distinct Mediterranean, Mexican or Japanese look or feel. 

Also choose plants and flowers that are beautiful but don't require too much maintenance.

2. Green grass

Privatgarten - Fam. Ch, BEGRÜNDER BEGRÜNDER Modern garden
Sometimes all you need is some gorgeous green grass, which is simple yet lush and effective. With some sun and water, it can transform the environment.

3 Climbing plants

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
An extremely effective and inexpensive way to add elegance to your garden is to add climbing plants such as ivy or vines. They liven up walls, pergolas, fences and trellises and make for a very picturesque look and feel.

4. Lattices for visual protection

Casa de la Acacia - Sombra Natural, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo Modern garden
If we stay on the subject of climbing plants, here we can see how lattices and climbing plants work in harmony with one another. This is a very cost-effective way to add classic beauty to your home, while enhancing your garden privacy.

Also have a look at these 8 snazzy ways to improve your garden privacy.

5. Mini-fountain

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern garden
Whether it is in the form of a fountain, pond or swimming pool, water enriches the garden. It can be a budget-friendly way to add glamour and serenity to the outdoor space.

Tip: Opt for a smaller features that will fit into your budget.

6. DIY

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
The best way to save money when it comes to gardening is to revamp and recycle. 

Here we can see how old window shutters and simple clay pots have been used to create a gorgeous and charming vertical garden. You can also use wheelbarrows, buckets and old car tires to enhance the garden on a small budget. Get creative!

7. Fresh color

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
With a little bit of color, you can inject personality into any backyard!

Here we can see how a bright pink wall and some cozy cushions make for a beautiful outdoor haven of relaxation.

8. Terrace

Residenza Colli Veneti, Andrea Tommasi Andrea Tommasi Country style conservatory
Anyone who integrates a terrace into the garden space will have a functional and elegant area that can be used all year round!

You also don't have to spend a lot of money. Build a simple wooden platform and some benches and furnish with cozy cushions. You'll have the most comfortable garden on the block!

Also have a look at this article: Landscaping: 7 ways to transform a small garden.

Did you find this article useful?

