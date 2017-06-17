Gardening with a small budget: how it's done

If you want to make your garden modern and stylish, it is easy to achieve by choosing the right flooring. Depending on the type of stone used, you can create a neat gravel area that requires very little effort. Yet it will give your outdoor space a distinct Mediterranean, Mexican or Japanese look or feel.
Also choose plants and flowers that are beautiful but don't require too much maintenance.
Sometimes all you need is some gorgeous green grass, which is simple yet lush and effective. With some sun and water, it can transform the environment.
An extremely effective and inexpensive way to add elegance to your garden is to add climbing plants such as ivy or vines. They liven up walls, pergolas, fences and trellises and make for a very picturesque look and feel.
If we stay on the subject of climbing plants, here we can see how lattices and climbing plants work in harmony with one another. This is a very cost-effective way to add classic beauty to your home, while enhancing your garden privacy.
Whether it is in the form of a fountain, pond or swimming pool, water enriches the garden. It can be a budget-friendly way to add glamour and serenity to the outdoor space.
Tip: Opt for a smaller features that will fit into your budget.
The best way to save money when it comes to gardening is to revamp and recycle.
Here we can see how old window shutters and simple clay pots have been used to create a gorgeous and charming vertical garden. You can also use wheelbarrows, buckets and old car tires to enhance the garden on a small budget. Get creative!
With a little bit of color, you can inject personality into any backyard!
Here we can see how a bright pink wall and some cozy cushions make for a beautiful outdoor haven of relaxation.
Anyone who integrates a terrace into the garden space will have a functional and elegant area that can be used all year round!
You also don't have to spend a lot of money. Build a simple wooden platform and some benches and furnish with cozy cushions. You'll have the most comfortable garden on the block!
