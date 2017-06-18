This shabby shack gets a shockingly good makeover

With older homes, they often tend to get neglected. We forget how much potential there is! Because we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Today, we are going to show you exactly what we mean in an incredible project from architects Scheriau-Architektur. These designers have managed to transform an old and outdated single-storey house into a modern haven! This metamorphosis is a stunning example of how much potential old homes hold as well as how you can achieve incredible results with a little bit of creativity and innovation.

Follow us on a journey through the restoration and see how fabulous the results are!