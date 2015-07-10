Giving a Tired End Terrace New Life

Mews homes are filled with heritage, history, character and charm. For this property in Kilburn, London, issues such as condensation, rising damp, poor air tightness and lack of insulation meant the building was in dire need of renovation and refurbishment.
With the help of expert architects, Bradley Van Der Straeten, the owners were able to transform this damaged and unlivable structure into a stylish 21st century home. While preserving the originality of the existing façade, the architects completely stripped the interior of the building, allowing the creation of a new third level without needing to raise the height of the roof. The dwelling was opened up with the addition of a statement staircase, which weaves around the first and second floors, creating a visually spectacular link throughout the various spaces.
A finalist in the 2014 Retrofit Awards, this is truly an ingenious and unique property. To take a tour of this captivating and original design check out the images below, and experience a striking London mews refurbishment!
This sad looking exterior really looks past its best, showing every year of wear and tear this old home has endured.
This mews home retains its individual character and appeal, its dark brick façade evoking a sense of old-world charm and character. But what lies behind this modest façade is the interesting part: beneath the layers of history and heritage lies a highly liveable, modern, 21st century home.
The architects have managed to retain the exterior of the dwelling, while modernising the interior with style and a chic, sophisticated aesthetic.
As we enter the home, we are treated to a glimpse of the stylish kitchen. As with much of the dwelling’s interior, the walls maximise kitchen storage space through the use of cupboards fashioned from birch plywood. This gives the interior a sense of livability, as well as creating interest through the interior.
The kitchen is extremely contemporary with sleek joinery and modern appliances. In addition, stone elements are included to impart coolness against the warmth of the plywood and cream cabinetry.
Throughout the home we see beautiful birch plywood used as cladding for the walls and built-in joinery. Along with the clad walls, the ceiling is also constructed from the same birch plywood, which evokes a warmth and cordiality within the space.
As the ceiling matches the similarly clad walls, contrast was needed to create interest within the home. Dark slate hued tiles were implemented to bring a sense of difference and allure to the interior zones.
Throughout the home's new interior spaces we see smart storage lining the walls, but none as exciting and eye-catching as the built-in timber shelving within the new staircase.
This section of wall is white and, to create contrast, the shelves are constructed from timber. Perfect for books, ornaments or curios, this space further enhances the home’s practicality and minimalist aesthetic.
One of the key elements to this property is the attention-to-detail. The designers and architects have utilised quality fittings and fixtures throughout to ensure the resulting impact is one of impressive style, as well as humble modesty.
Here we see the timber window frames, which coordinate well with the birch plywood seen throughout much of the home. The windows are well insulated but leave the thick walls with room to sit in or decorate.
Taking a look at this three-dimensional computer generated image of the mews home, we're able to see the style and design of the home’s statement staircase. Clad in birch plywood, like many other features in the dwelling, this unique design links all three levels and creates a triple-height space.
This clever use of space evokes an airiness that further enhances the sense of spaciousness, as well as its individuality. The architects and designers impart their lofty ambition within this area of the home, and this spiral-esque staircase opens up the property with ease and originality.
