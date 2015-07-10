Giving a Tired End Terrace New Life

Mews homes are filled with heritage, history, character and charm. For this property in Kilburn, London, issues such as condensation, rising damp, poor air tightness and lack of insulation meant the building was in dire need of renovation and refurbishment.

With the help of expert architects, Bradley Van Der Straeten, the owners were able to transform this damaged and unlivable structure into a stylish 21st century home. While preserving the originality of the existing façade, the architects completely stripped the interior of the building, allowing the creation of a new third level without needing to raise the height of the roof. The dwelling was opened up with the addition of a statement staircase, which weaves around the first and second floors, creating a visually spectacular link throughout the various spaces.

A finalist in the 2014 Retrofit Awards, this is truly an ingenious and unique property. To take a tour of this captivating and original design check out the images below, and experience a striking London mews refurbishment!