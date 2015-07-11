The house of juxtapositions

Rarely do we see a traditional Victorian home refurbished and extended with a contemporary rear addition, while complementing the beautifully juxtaposed existing architectural vernacular. This end-of-terrace house in Huron Road originally retained a minuscule garden and forecourt on an angled block in Southwest London. In order to bring this home into the 21st century, Volume 3, with the help of their sister construction company Dal Riva, were approached to redesign the home to echo the modern lifestyles of its occupants. Innovative materials, attention-to-detail, and high quality finishes all contribute to the overall success of this beautifully presented dwelling. Sustainable techniques and construction further enhanced the eco-efficiency of this property, and the astute renovation and refurbishment resulted in a large garden, separate garage, updated domestic spaces, and a contemporary rear addition.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour through one of London’s lovely late Victorian homes. Stroll through the images below, and enjoy the stylish sophistication of a truly wonderful residential project.