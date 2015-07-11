Your browser is out-of-date.

The house of juxtapositions

press profile homify
​Huron Road, London
Rarely do we see a traditional Victorian home refurbished and extended with a contemporary rear addition, while complementing the beautifully juxtaposed existing architectural vernacular. This end-of-terrace house in Huron Road originally retained a minuscule garden and forecourt on an angled block in Southwest London. In order to bring this home into the 21st century, Volume 3, with the help of their sister construction company Dal Riva, were approached to redesign the home to echo the modern lifestyles of its occupants. Innovative materials, attention-to-detail, and high quality finishes all contribute to the overall success of this beautifully presented dwelling. Sustainable techniques and construction further enhanced the eco-efficiency of this property, and the astute renovation and refurbishment resulted in a large garden, separate garage, updated domestic spaces, and a contemporary rear addition.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour through one of London’s lovely late Victorian homes. Stroll through the images below, and enjoy the stylish sophistication of a truly wonderful residential project.

A contemporary extension

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

Viewing the rear extension at dusk allows a keen insight into the majesty and opulence of this new addition. Despite its contemporary design and elements, the space is wonderfully warm and inviting. Seen from the garden, the interior appears well lit, comfortable, and ultimately engaging with the other elements of the original architectural structure. Plentiful glass encourages a connection with the environment, and allows the garden to be fully utilised and enjoyed. The concrete ceiling and roof functions as a thermal store, insulating the space efficiently.

Visually spectacular

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

Taking a tour of the original interior, the staircase is an impressive feature of the space. Utilising a fresh white colour scheme, the designers have reflected the occupant’s desire for a modern home that retains its original characteristics and ambience. Contrast is found within this space on the dark balustrade and iron light fittings that feature throughout the dwelling.

A 21st century design and construction

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

Moving into the kitchen we see an extremely impressive yet minimal cooking space. Joinery is long and linear, while the appliances are either hidden or displayed as a stainless steel feature. Stone brickwork runs from the kitchen wall to the exterior garden space, maximising the visual and spatial link to the garden. Lighting plays an important role in the overall aesthetic of this space, and is incorporated in many different ways. Here you can view the hanging linear light fitting, as well as the built in kitchen illumination.

Eye-catching elements

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

Eye catching elements are seen throughout the existing structure, and the new rear addition. Here we get a glimpse of the central fireplace, which provides a central heating space for both the kitchen, and the living area.

Stunning style and liveability

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

The original home is beautifully decorated and adorned with modern yet sympathetic pieces of furniture that add to the liveability and style of the dwelling. This lounge space is replete with a neutral dusty colour scheme that adds a sense of comfort and warmth to the room, while the dark timber hardwood floorboards evoke richness with a contemporary edge.

Blending the old with the new

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

The bathroom is a brilliant example of how the old has been blended and coordinated with the new. Here the freestanding bath takes centre stage, and the rain shower conveys an openness and ease within the room. Heritage elements are included in the form of the white timber floorboards, and the Baroque style table and chair.

Cohesive design and implementation

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

Matching the heritage opulence of the home, this bedroom is brilliantly adorned with timeless furniture, and historical furniture. Keeping the room light and contemporary, white floorboards again impart modernity essential to the cohesiveness of the domestic space.

A garage and larger garden

​Huron Road, London
Volume 3

​Huron Road, London

Volume 3
Volume 3
Volume 3

One final view of the exterior garden space and we are able to catch a glimpse of the newly constructed garage area. The kitchen and living areas are afforded a completely open view of the outdoor areas, and this further brings a sense of movement between the new construction and the now-larger garden.

If you would like to see another great project, check out the following ideabook: Spectacular Oxford home renovation

Giving a Tired End Terrace New Life
What did you think of the contemporary addition blended with traditional architeure? Let us know in the comments below.

