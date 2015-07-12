Idyllic suburban living

They say that eyes are the windows into one’s soul: if this is the case, then windows are most definitely the key to a home’s soul. Fittings and fixtures, along with astute attention-to-detail, go a long way in creating a stylishly cohesive and attractive dwelling. In the case of architecture and domestic properties, it is often the items you take for granted that really make the difference and the final impression. Today on homify we are taking a look at a suburban family home located in the inner London district of Ealing. This Ealing Broadway property has been lovingly updated and refurbished by the owners, with help from the team at Hugo Carter. Hugo Carter provide a range of window solutions to contemporary and traditional residences. In this instance they were commissioned to rejuvenate both the existing property, as well as supply the new rear extension.

To tour this stunningly stylish London home, check out the images below, and enjoy the striking liveability and style that this domestic dwelling delivers.