Idyllic suburban living

They say that eyes are the windows into one’s soul: if this is the case, then windows are most definitely the key to a home’s soul. Fittings and fixtures, along with astute attention-to-detail, go a long way in creating a stylishly cohesive and attractive dwelling. In the case of architecture and domestic properties, it is often the items you take for granted that really make the difference and the final impression. Today on homify we are taking a look at a suburban family home located in the inner London district of Ealing. This Ealing Broadway property has been lovingly updated and refurbished by the owners, with help from the team at Hugo Carter. Hugo Carter provide a range of window solutions to contemporary and traditional residences. In this instance they were commissioned to rejuvenate both the existing property, as well as supply the new rear extension.
To tour this stunningly stylish London home, check out the images below, and enjoy the striking liveability and style that this domestic dwelling delivers.
This grand façade evokes a sense of heritage and history, its three story construction imparting majesty and allure, as well as exuding grace and charming opulence. The team at Hugo Carter have lovingly and skilfully restored the façade's windows to create a freshness and stylish appeal. Choosing a white colour scheme for the sashes, the designers have brilliantly coordinated this shade with the other architectural elements of the dwelling, as well as contrasting with the bold red brick fascia. Various styles of window are represented here, from the bay window of the ground floor, to the converted loft window on the third level. All of these windows are double hung, and sympathetically constructed from timber.
Moving to the exterior of the home and we find ourselves located within the dining space facing out towards the garden. From this view we see the skylight, which is constructed of glass with a dark black frame to contrast the white colour scheme. In addition the glass bi-fold doors are open, leaving the boundary between the exterior and interior virtually non-existent. This rear extension is lavish, opulent, and perfectly constructed for entertaining, as well as a relaxing day-to-day domestic life. Contemporary furniture has been chosen to compliment the modern rear addition, leaving the space minimal, open, and aesthetically pleasing.
Moving inside and we are given a glimpse of a child’s bedroom. This vantage provides a view of the interior of the double hung sash windows, and it is clear to see the effortlessness of their style and design. The windows seamlessly blend into the bright white colour scheme, and evoke a modernity, while acting with consideration to the existing structure.
Another interior view presents us with a space that is light, bright, and airy. The interior window is unified with the surrounding ambience and atmosphere of the space, and provides a good amount of natural light into what might be an awkwardly small and dark area.
For one last look at this striking property, we travel outside again to the exterior of the home. From here we are treated to an overall glance at the fabulous rear extension, and a complete look at the bi-fold concertina doors. These floor to ceiling glass doors are trimmed with a light charcoal tone that blends wonderfully with the red brick borders and brown brick façade. In addition to the double hung sash windows on the upper two levels of the home, the ground floor level is fitted with French doors that complement the style of the existing and original window frames. Skylights are also seen upon the roof of the home, and this helps to bring light into the loft converted third storey of the dwelling. Viewing this home from the garden is an effortlessly wonderful experience. It is easy to imagine this space hosting visitors, friends, and family, while providing a well-lit and extremely stylish ambience. The openness of the extension brings a cohesive connectedness with the lush garden, and this again imparts a sense of luxury, and relaxed tranquillity.