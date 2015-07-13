The Camouflaged Flat Extension

In an area surrounded by large Victorian townhouses, high class shopping, abundant restaurants and fashionable residents, it's no surprise that today's beautifully renovated Holland Park home comes with all the opulent extras.

This individual flat has been astutely refurbished throughout by New Images, while being injected with a touch of individuality and uniqueness. This prestigious team of building contractors and architects have lovingly rejuvenated the gloriously luxurious property, incorporating a new rear addition and redecorated courtyard. Fittings and fixtures are of the highest standard, imparting a sense of refinement and elegance too often neglected in home renovations.

For a peek inside this sophisticated residence, take a look at the following images and get some inspiration for your next home improvement project!