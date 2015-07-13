The Camouflaged Flat Extension

In an area surrounded by large Victorian townhouses, high class shopping, abundant restaurants and fashionable residents, it's no surprise that today's beautifully renovated Holland Park home comes with all the opulent extras.
This individual flat has been astutely refurbished throughout by New Images, while being injected with a touch of individuality and uniqueness. This prestigious team of building contractors and architects have lovingly rejuvenated the gloriously luxurious property, incorporating a new rear addition and redecorated courtyard. Fittings and fixtures are of the highest standard, imparting a sense of refinement and elegance too often neglected in home renovations.
For a peek inside this sophisticated residence, take a look at the following images and get some inspiration for your next home improvement project!
This simple yet striking design is a wonderful example of a rear addition that utilises the surrounding architectural style and incorporates it with a contemporary edge and modern aesthetic.
Uniting the exterior courtyard area with the internal living spaces, sliding glass doors evoke a cohesion between the domestic zones. Natural light is encouraged inside with the plentiful use of glass, while the light tones of the stone and window frames bring an added airiness to the home.
Within the courtyard, built-in seating inspires a sense of conviviality and provides a space to entertain. The extension has been constructed with a dark brick that coordinates with the existing structure and is subtly recessive.
A true feature of this fully renovated home is the large and luxurious kitchen. Replete with stone bench tops and timber toned island, this space exudes opulence and style. Off-white joinery creates a cleanliness and spaciousness, while the dark black appliances contrast this area with a sleek ambiance.
From this vantage we can see directly out onto the courtyard area and the volume of natural light that pours in is palpable. Not only through the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors but also the skylight, above.
Entrances are one of the most important spaces within the home. They set the impression for the entire house and can make or break the atmosphere for the rest of the setting. This entrance is truly a memorable space.
Comprising a clean and off-white colour scheme, this entry is punctuated by a contrasting front door and full timber staircase. The staircase sets the tone for the home with a glossy medium hued hardwood, as well as a modern glass and matching timber balustrade. Shiny, high gloss tiles complete the space and ensure a sense of lavish abundance.
What refurbished and renovated home would be complete without a stunning media room? This home cinema space functions as a practical living room and lounge for children and adults alike. Adding valuable living space to the large home, a built-in television and entertainment area incorporates everything the modern family needs for rest, relaxation, playtime and socialising.
Again we see a strong use of timber tones to create a bold impression while the staircase continues upwards, linking the three levels of the home. Lighting is set into the vaulted ceiling space, again infusing the room with a subtle livability and warmth. Downlights provide extra illumination.
Reminiscent of a luxury 5 star retreat, we are privileged to take a peek into the stylishly glamorous bathroom space. Clad top-to-bottom with a rich red-hued marble, this bathroom is the epitome of luxury living.
Built-in shelving is visible throughout and the plentiful use of reflective surfaces imparts an opulence not seen in many wash spaces.
Finally, taking one last look outside, we are treated to a close up of the fire pit, which is centrally located within the outdoor courtyard. From this angle we see the rich timber used to clad the exterior wall, as well as the built-in seating with planters and original brick fence.
In addition, there's an outdoor cooking zone that provides a space to prepare food for guests in the comfort of the stylish back garden.
Fancy seeing another wonderful extension project? Then check out: Extraordinary Glass Extension in London.