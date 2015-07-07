Paradise for an art lover

This stunning home in Notting Hill is anything but average. Looking at the images, captured by Alex Maguire Photography, it's instantly clear how much care and attention has been invested in designing and decorating the interior. The walls are adorned with thought-provoking art, the furniture is characterful and unique, and the overall look created by Waldo Works Interior Design, possess universal appeal whilst maintaining a personal touch. Take a look for yourself at the completed project.
The rear of the property is sleek and modern, with an extension that sensitively blends in with the original architecture, yet boasts a truly modern design feature. The wrap-around glass wall runs the width of the ground floor, introducing light and allowing for beautiful views to the garden and beyond.
Located in the extended section of the home, the kitchen benefits from floor-to-ceiling glass panels and bi-fold doors, which flood the space with natural light. Monochrome walls introduce a minimalist look, and the timber and marble-effect kitchen island has a rough, unfinished look typical to industrial style kitchens. Simple furniture has been chosen to complete this modern and elegant room.
Dark colours and vibrant paintings dominate the first living room. Colour and texture combine for a layered effect that provides a dynamic visual quality to the design. A timber coffee table takes pride of place between two comfy looking seats. It looks as though it could be reclaimed, given a second lease of life as a focal feature in this beautiful room.
The second living room has been tastefully decorated in a neutral colour scheme, with simple but unique looking items of furniture, such as a clover-shaped coffee table topped with a vase made of up of ceramic faces, and a vintage style seat, which looks as though it could be for a child. Again, the fireplace has an understated design, with a dark chimney breast framed by a light, textured mantle piece.
The bathroom is a vision of calm and serenity, with a minty blue paint decorating the wall, and fresh white skirting, doors and window frames giving the whole room a lift. Even in the bathroom, there is room for art, with a beautiful black and white portrait drawing all of our attention towards it. The grey and white freestanding bath tub is classic in its shape, but modern in regards to its colour and fixtures.
From this angle, perfectly captured by Alex Maguire Photography, you can really see the creative approach taken to the bathroom décor. Each component seems to have been carefully picked and arranged in such a way to give the impression of a modern exhibition piece. However, the items are functional necessities, and are easily accessible. This bathroom is picture perfect, but it's still perfectly usable and unpretentious.
