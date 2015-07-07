Paradise for an art lover

From this angle, perfectly captured by Alex Maguire Photography, you can really see the creative approach taken to the bathroom décor. Each component seems to have been carefully picked and arranged in such a way to give the impression of a modern exhibition piece. However, the items are functional necessities, and are easily accessible. This bathroom is picture perfect, but it's still perfectly usable and unpretentious.

If you've enjoyed this project, check out the following ideabook: New life for a traditional home in Wandsworth.