The 12 best places to hide your money at home

Leigh Leigh
Reforma integral ático Santa María de la Cabeza, Ondo Interiorismo Ondo Interiorismo Modern living room Wood
Some of us don't like to put all our savings into the bank. Whether it's due to the threat of cyber-crime or just feeling safer having our money close by, there are plenty of benefits to keeping some of our money tucked in our homes in case of an emergency.

But where on earth do you keep it? We need to find hiding places that won't be obvious to a burglar. We also need to make sure that once we hide it, we can find it again!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 12 of the best places to hide your money in your home. You'll feel very stealthy after reading these tips!

1. In the fridge

Organización interior... porque los detalles, importan, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

You can hide your money in an airtight bag in the fridge. The idea is to put it in the back of the refrigerator in a large Tupperware box or old plastic ice box so it is not visible to anyone who opens up the fridge.

Talk about freezing your assets…

2. In the sock drawer

PISO MODERNO - BARCELONA PEDRALBES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern dressing room
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

While it's not always a good idea to store money in your wardrobe in the bedroom, we must remember that a thief may not bother going through your entire sock drawer.

Store a stack of banknotes in a sock at the back of the drawer, making it hard to find. You may also want to divide your money between a few socks. 

Another way to mitigate risk is to find different places to hide your money so that it's not all in one place.

3. In a double ceiling in your pet's home

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

When you have a pet, your pet's cage can be a great place to hide some cash. Tape an envelope to the ceiling with your money inside. Or you can create a double ceiling and store your precious savings in there.

4. In a pot plant

Three Tiered Plant Stand homify GardenFurniture
homify

Three Tiered Plant Stand

homify
homify
homify

Bury your banknotes in an airtight bag in a pot plant. You just need to make sure that the bag is waterproof!

You can also keep an envelope in a glass jar of pasta, keeping it hidden!

5. In the middle of a book

Reforma integral ático Santa María de la Cabeza, Ondo Interiorismo Ondo Interiorismo Modern living room Wood
Ondo Interiorismo

Ondo Interiorismo
Ondo Interiorismo
Ondo Interiorismo

Choose a book that you never read and cut a whole in the middle, creating a little box for money. Place it in your bookshelf for a very inconspicuous hiding place.

6. Another corner in your kitchen

Organización interior... porque los detalles, importan, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen Metallic/Silver
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

The kitchen holds all sorts of corners that you can be used to hide your savings. In addition to the fridge, you can also hide your money in the vegetable drawer. Hide them in the basket of onions or potatoes!

7. In a shoe

Muebles zapateros clásicos - Ámbar Muebles, Paco Escrivá Muebles Paco Escrivá Muebles Dressing roomStorage
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Like socks, shoes are an easy place to hide money. Opt for shoes that you don't wear often and keep your money underfoot!

8. In the child's bedroom

homify Modern bars & clubs Solid Wood White Offices & stores
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the least tempting rooms for an intruder is that of a child or a baby. This gives you all sorts of spots to hide your money. Place it in a toy, in clothing or in a mobile—you can really get creative.

9. Buried in the garden

Jardin Zen Moderno, Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Zengarden
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

If you have sand or stone tiles in your garden, this can be a great place to hide your cash. Place it under the earth, sand or tiles. It should be in a waterproof container and you need to somehow remember where you have buried it!

10. In a sports device

Casa Sant Feliu de Guíxols, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Mediterranean style gym Wood Brown
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

If you have some sports equipment at home, you'll know that many of them have hollow spaces inside or at the bottom. This is the perfect spot for hiding something. If you hide something in an envelope, make sure that it is as small as possible. It should also blend into the color of the machine.

The less obvious, the better!

11. In an empty bottle

B14, BONBA studio BONBA studio Modern wine cellar
BONBA studio

BONBA studio
BONBA studio
BONBA studio

A wine rack is also an excellent place to hide some money. Place an empty, clean bottle of wine on the rack and then insert a dark plastic bag with money into it. Place a cork in it and put it back on the wine rank.

12. In the staircase

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A false staircase or a spot under the floor can also be great for storing your savings. Choose a discreet section and get to work!

Did you find these tips useful?

