Before & after: From drab lawn to slice of paradise

Many gardeners are very proud of their garden and the amount of work and effort they put into it. Others, however, are not completely satisfied with their outdoor space. Perhaps it is boring or lacking a certain something.
This is why, today at homify, we've put together something rather inspiring. Thanks to landscapers BUREAU D'ETUDES JARDINS KAEL, this garden has been completely transformed. What was previously monotonous and boring has become something functional and aesthetically delightful. It even features a swimming pool!
Let's explore this leisure paradise and see how it came about!
Before the transformation, the garden looked like many others. It hasn't been completely neglected but it's not exactly a place that you want to relax in on the weekends, sipping your cocktails and enjoying nature.
Yet we can see how much potential this garden holds. It is also very private and secure, thanks to the large hedges and lush plants. There is plenty of shade, without the garden becoming gloomy or dark.
So what do the landscapers have in mind?
This is the same house and the photograph is from the same angle as the previous photograph, yet they barely resemble each other.
Where the boring green space previously was, there is now a stunning oasis. The fresh turquoise water of the swimming pool invites you to dive in and cool off. The entire atmosphere is built for relaxation. It's like an outdoor paradise!
All the family members have to do is step outside and they will feel like they are at a hotel for luxury and pampering.
When it comes to the modern swimming pool, the designers have paid very close attention to detail. We can see how a wooden deck frames the pool, working in harmony with the surrounding gravel. Not only does it introduce texture and tone to the environment, but it ensures that no one will slip as they get out of the pool.
The surrounding trees and plants just enhance the beauty and rejuvenation.
The view from above shows that not only is the design around the pool sophisticated but the swimming pool itself is sophisticated too!
It offers two different depths. In the shallow end, you can stretch out and relax. In the deeper area, you can be a little bit more active and get swimming.
On the edge of the deep end there is also a small triangle seat, for relaxing in the cool water.
A holiday feeling is created not just by the garden and the pool, but the furniture too. The sun loungers and comfortable chairs make for a very cozy atmosphere. Doesn't it remind you of escaping to a tropical paradise?
The original border plants have been supplemented by grass, flowers and palm trees, which complement the picture.
