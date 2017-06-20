Before & after: From drab lawn to slice of paradise

Many gardeners are very proud of their garden and the amount of work and effort they put into it. Others, however, are not completely satisfied with their outdoor space. Perhaps it is boring or lacking a certain something.

This is why, today at homify, we've put together something rather inspiring. Thanks to landscapers BUREAU D'ETUDES JARDINS KAEL, this garden has been completely transformed. What was previously monotonous and boring has become something functional and aesthetically delightful. It even features a swimming pool!

Let's explore this leisure paradise and see how it came about!