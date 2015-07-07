Abandoned 1960s Bungalow is Saved!

Built in the 1960s, this 50+ year old bungalow in the south of The Netherlands had long been abandoned and left at the helm of the elements. It had fallen into a state of disrepair, looking as though it might have been easier to knock down and rebuild from scratch.
Wishing to salvage the bungalow rather than demolish it, the new owners enlisted the help of expert architect Suzanne De Kanter to remodel and restore the house into a contemporary family home. Stripping the home back to its exterior shell, a previously compartmentalised home design was opened up, removing many of the partitions that segmented the bungalow to create breezy, open plan living spaces.
Join us as we take a look around this heart-warming project!
As you can see, the home was in a grave condition before work began.
Much to the delight of the neighbours, this eyesore of a building wouldn't remain ugly and abandoned for much longer…
Now the home is modern and fresh, thanks to a bright white exterior that is also dominated by windows to allow in plenty of natural light.
Here, at the rear of the home, a new outdoor terrace has been added to allow the owners to enjoy the warm weather and to create a better connection between the outdoor and indoor spaces.
Inside, it is easy to see that this home had been left abandoned for quite some time.
Many of the walls of the interior were removed to make way for a more contemporary, open plan lifestyle, which you can see below.
By opening up the home, and with the addition of new full-height windows, the home is anything but dark and separated.
The light tones of the timber floor, white walls and high ceilings only enhance the feeling of spaciousness.
Here we see the kitchen during the renovation, after it has been stripped bare.
The wall to the left was to be removed and has been replaced by a beautiful, lightly stained oak divider that subtly separates the kitchen from the living room, wich you can see below.
Part of the client brief was not only for a total renovation, but for one that offered a new spatial experience. The old, pokey nature of the previously divided spaces was replaced with free-flowing rooms that are still subtly divided for their respective uses.
When all the sliding doors of the home are wide open, a long, unobstructed line of sight can be seen from one end of the home to the other.
The dividing wall serves as a place to house kitchen accessories and appliances, such as the fridge and oven, whilst also serving as a decorative bookshelf on the opposite side.
The muted tones throughout the home are broken up by striking details, such as splashes of red that ignite the senses, as seen here in the dining setting.
