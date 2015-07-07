Abandoned 1960s Bungalow is Saved!

Built in the 1960s, this 50+ year old bungalow in the south of The Netherlands had long been abandoned and left at the helm of the elements. It had fallen into a state of disrepair, looking as though it might have been easier to knock down and rebuild from scratch.

Wishing to salvage the bungalow rather than demolish it, the new owners enlisted the help of expert architect Suzanne De Kanter to remodel and restore the house into a contemporary family home. Stripping the home back to its exterior shell, a previously compartmentalised home design was opened up, removing many of the partitions that segmented the bungalow to create breezy, open plan living spaces.

Join us as we take a look around this heart-warming project!