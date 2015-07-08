Modern two-storey Hampshire home extension

Nestled deep in the lush greenery of a protected area of Hampshire is where you will find this bungalow from the 1940s, which had fallen into a state of disrepair. The humble home was small, poorly laid out and in dire need of a renovation and a new extension, in order to suit the new owners and their family.

Bringing in local Hampshire architects, La Hally, a design was conceived to address the issues of space, privacy and access to natural light, as well as reconfiguring the home to address its poor layout. What ensued was a modern two-storey extension, clad in a contrasting timber to the existing structure. It was to house additional bedrooms, en suite, study, ample storage, and enough space to comfortably enjoy their new rural abode.

Let's take a look around…