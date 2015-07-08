Modern two-storey Hampshire home extension

Nestled deep in the lush greenery of a protected area of Hampshire is where you will find this bungalow from the 1940s, which had fallen into a state of disrepair. The humble home was small, poorly laid out and in dire need of a renovation and a new extension, in order to suit the new owners and their family.
Bringing in local Hampshire architects, La Hally, a design was conceived to address the issues of space, privacy and access to natural light, as well as reconfiguring the home to address its poor layout. What ensued was a modern two-storey extension, clad in a contrasting timber to the existing structure. It was to house additional bedrooms, en suite, study, ample storage, and enough space to comfortably enjoy their new rural abode.
The original home was in a cruciform shape, meaning the home has four small wings in the shape of a cross. These oddly-shaped homes are compartmentalised with dark spaces, making circulation difficult. Additionally, windows of this home faced in odd directions, often towards neighbours.
To combat this, the new wing seen here was added, which incorporates all the required additional accommodation. A section of joining timber cladding running up and over the roof subtly marries the old with the new to great effect.
As viewed from the rear, we get a better understanding of the cruciform shape of the home, as we see the rear wing that juts out into the garden, and the two adjacent wings either side.
The original character and charm that initially attracted the owners to the original house has been retained, but its poor layout and feeling of separation amongst each internal space has been transformed.
The new master bedroom, which occupies one corner of the second-floor, lays claim to a glass balcony that overlooks the courtyard to the front of the house.
Its bespoke design sees a single glass balustrade and a grilled roof, adding a unique visual element. A mix of vertical and horizontal cladding can be seen, also adding to the depth of the design.
Inside, an ultra-modern palette dominated by bright white can be seen, which is only intensified by the presence of natural light entering the space from all angles.
Adjacent to the new master bedroom is a new bespoke walk-in wardrobe, with a full-height mirror seemingly making the space twice as large.
Inside the existing home, a much more modern mix of white and light shades of timber combats the odd, cross-shaped home.
A new oversized door greets those who enter from the front, as we see the thin corridor with full-height glazing to the right, leading up to the new wing of the house.
