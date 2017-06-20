This old London home gets a razor-sharp revamp

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who were kind enough to share one of their creations with us. ‘Pier House’, as it is known to these professionals, is a handsome period house situated in South West London.
Like most properties, this one really benefits from a wide plan maximised from a single-storey side return and rear extension, treating the interiors to not only more space, but also enhanced natural lighting and garden views.
What a picture-perfect little back porch. And garden. And glass doors…
To maximise lighting levels internally, full-height glazing was introduced to ensure a strong connection between the internal and external spaces.
Each vista ends with a framed view, ensuring the relationship between the internal spaces is as strong as the relationship with the exterior.
Here in the rear side, we see an open-plan layout which consists of a living room, kitchen and dining area – and, clearly, none of these three spaces have anything to complain about when it comes to style, lighting and location!
At first glance, we really thought the crockery and décor items on the top floating shelf were wall decals or something – don’t they just stand out so perfectly from the charcoal-hued background while blending in with the off-whites tones of the tiled backsplash?
It really warms our hearts whenever we stumble upon a home that is fortunate enough to have its very own wine cellar! This particular one (which, granted, is more of a wine storage wall than an underground cellar) was created by Shape London, who was also responsible for much of the bespoke joinery.
So far, so good. Let’s scope out some more of this house’s design…
