This old London home gets a razor-sharp revamp

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who were kind enough to share one of their creations with us. ‘Pier House’, as it is known to these professionals, is a handsome period house situated in South West London.

Like most properties, this one really benefits from a wide plan maximised from a single-storey side return and rear extension, treating the interiors to not only more space, but also enhanced natural lighting and garden views.