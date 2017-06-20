Your browser is out-of-date.

This old London home gets a razor-sharp revamp

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Pier House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who were kind enough to share one of their creations with us. ‘Pier House’, as it is known to these professionals, is a handsome period house situated in South West London. 

Like most properties, this one really benefits from a wide plan maximised from a single-storey side return and rear extension, treating the interiors to not only more space, but also enhanced natural lighting and garden views.

The rear side

Garden Fraher and Findlay Modern garden lawn,living roof,nature,patio,open living,natural light,light wells,grass,garden,borders,glass doors,sliding doors
Fraher and Findlay

Garden

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

What a picture-perfect little back porch. And garden. And glass doors…  

To maximise lighting levels internally, full-height glazing was introduced to ensure a strong connection between the internal and external spaces.

Let in the light… and view

Open living Fraher and Findlay Minimalist dining room parquet,open living,garden,patio,kitchen island,breakfast bar,living room,marble worktop,natural wood,pastel,contemporary,modern
Fraher and Findlay

Open living

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Each vista ends with a framed view, ensuring the relationship between the internal spaces is as strong as the relationship with the exterior.

Here in the rear side, we see an open-plan layout which consists of a living room, kitchen and dining area – and, clearly, none of these three spaces have anything to complain about when it comes to style, lighting and location!

The kitchen

Kitchen Fraher and Findlay Modern kitchen kitchen,breakfast bar,island,light,parquet,pendant lighting,white kitchen,open living,wooden stools,marble worktop,white tiles,block colours
Fraher and Findlay

Kitchen

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

At first glance, we really thought the crockery and décor items on the top floating shelf were wall decals or something – don’t they just stand out so perfectly from the charcoal-hued background while blending in with the off-whites tones of the tiled backsplash? 

The best part

Hallway Fraher and Findlay Classic style walls & floors hallway,light well,crittall doors,glass doors,wood panelling,wall panels,grey,pastel,modern,contemporary,traditional,parquet
Fraher and Findlay

Hallway

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

It really warms our hearts whenever we stumble upon a home that is fortunate enough to have its very own wine cellar! This particular one (which, granted, is more of a wine storage wall than an underground cellar) was created by Shape London, who was also responsible for much of the bespoke joinery.

So far, so good. Let’s scope out some more of this house’s design…

Hallway Fraher and Findlay Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs wood panelling,parquet,pastel,natural light,crittall doors,grey,light,hallway,corridor,garden,glass doors,glass walls
Fraher and Findlay

Hallway

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Stairway Fraher and Findlay Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs light well,staircase,landing,pastel,natural light,star gazing,traditional,minimalist,pastel colours,ballistrade,white,wooden rail
Fraher and Findlay

Stairway

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Living room Fraher and Findlay Modern living room fire place,modern,contemporary,living room,open living,integrated shelving,media centre,entertainment,tv,in built shelving,colour block,grey
Fraher and Findlay

Living room

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

rustic Fraher and Findlay Rustic style bedroom nautical,rustic,master bedroom,ensuite,pastel,light,bathroom,sliding door,distressed wood,blue,natural wood,freestanding bathtub
Fraher and Findlay

rustic

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

