This 250-year-old farmhouse was given a loving revamp

It’s not everyone’s dream to live in a structure that’s about a quarter of a century old; however, for others it’s a fantastic opportunity, not only for the vintage portion, but also the opportunity to ensure that it remains liveable, safe and stylish – which is where some modern touches and finishes come in!

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at such an example and how this structure, although old, still functions quite fantastically while looking fabulously.

Vienna-based firms Illichmann-Architecture was in charge – let’s see the end results.