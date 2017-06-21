This 250-year-old farmhouse was given a loving revamp

It’s not everyone’s dream to live in a structure that’s about a quarter of a century old; however, for others it’s a fantastic opportunity, not only for the vintage portion, but also the opportunity to ensure that it remains liveable, safe and stylish – which is where some modern touches and finishes come in!
Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at such an example and how this structure, although old, still functions quite fantastically while looking fabulously.
Vienna-based firms Illichmann-Architecture was in charge – let’s see the end results.
Don’t you just love the contrast? Rustic/country with modern; stone with timber; off-white with warm beige, etc.
And just look at the super contemporary touches brought in to make this a comfortable space for the 21st century, including the new roof, sky lights, etc.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
Think that just because this property is, well, old that it’s not user-friendly? Don’t you believe it! Here we can see how the ground floor consists of an open-plan kitchen and dining area, as well as two bathrooms.
But what about spaces dedicated to rest and relaxation?
It would seem a decent little lounge / living room has been styled up on the top floor – shall we see what it looks like?
To make the most of the limited legroom, light colours have been used for the architectural details (walls, flooring, etc.). To enhance the feeling of spaciousness, roof lights join up with windows to welcome in as much natural lighting as possible.
And speaking of glass, see how the glass door on the ground floor ushers in both sunshine and garden views.
In terms of the material palette, the interiors really go a long way in ensuring a visually detailed design, as evidenced by the caramel-toned timber, grey-hued tiled flooring etc.
