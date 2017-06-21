Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The sleek family terrace with a surprise upstairs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style living room
Loading admin actions …

Professional team Studio Suit from The Netherlands deserve the credit for our latest homify 360° discovery: a city apartment that completely pulls the rug out from under us as soon as we walk through the front door.

How so? Well, because what looks like your ordinary, run-of-the-mill residential building on the outside gets a super stylish makeover on the inside that enhances both this apartment’s beauty and functionality – and our desire to live there.

Let’s take a look…

The exterior façade

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style houses Aluminium/Zinc Amber/Gold
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

Don’t feel bad if you’re not exactly bowled over by the building’s exterior façade – although it presents quite a neat and clean look (the white walls complement the dark golden hues of the door- and window frames quite nicely, and we do love the potted pretties), it’s not exactly something we’d write home about.

Hold that thought…

A colourful space

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style living room
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

What a fantastic change-up! And although we know that a lot of people don’t consider themselves fans of the industrial style, we must say that this particular apartment’s look stole our hearts – how could you not fall in love with that hot-red open-riser metal staircase? Or the wooden dining table? Or the elegant living room furniture in the background?

Perfectly patterned

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style bedroom
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

The bedroom also manages to hold our attention via its commitment to patterns and textures. An exposed brick wall flows into a plaid-patterned floor, while the striped look of the ceiling’s timber beams offset rather fantastically with the bed’s knitted style. 

And what’s that we see underneath the staircase? Cupboards for storage, yai! 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The roof garden

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Modern garden
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

Now here’s a touch we bet you didn’t expect: the roof space of this apartment building flaunts a picture-perfect garden, complete with potted plants, flowerbeds, wooden pathways and terrace furniture. 

The perfect spot to get some sunshine and fresh air when the weather allows for it!

Let’s check out some more images of this delightful apartment.

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style living room
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Industrial style living room
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

Hofjeswoningen Westeinde, studio suit studio suit Modern garden
studio suit

studio suit
studio suit
studio suit

Have a look at these 13 fantastic flooring ideas for a stylish garden or patio.

10 terrific terrace ideas you REALLY shouldn't miss
Share your thoughts on this apartment’s style in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks