The sleek family terrace with a surprise upstairs

Professional team Studio Suit from The Netherlands deserve the credit for our latest homify 360° discovery: a city apartment that completely pulls the rug out from under us as soon as we walk through the front door.

How so? Well, because what looks like your ordinary, run-of-the-mill residential building on the outside gets a super stylish makeover on the inside that enhances both this apartment’s beauty and functionality – and our desire to live there.

Let’s take a look…