11 genius ways to use your awkward kitchen spaces

Regardless of whether you have a large or small kitchen, you will always find those strange little awkward spots that really usurp the whole aesthetic, or simply go to waste, if you're not careful. Professional kitchen planners know this all too well, which is why they are always coming up with cool new ways to put those tricky little pockets of room to good and more handy use! If you have some awkward walls, gaps at the side of your appliances or a mismatched number of integrated options, read on, as we have all the solutions you could possibly need!
If you never have quite enough work surface, how about creating an extra little segment? Just look at the small but handy installation to the left of this kitchen, which hardly impacts on the floor plan!
Cupboards can be hard to squeeze into a kitchen, while maintaining a neat and perfectly symmetrical look, but do you know what always works? SHELVES! You can even tailor the depth and height of them, as well as the width!
Those really skinny little pockets of space that always seem to be leftover when a fitted kitchen has been installed can be put to great use! Wine racks need little more than a few centimetres, or how about a handy tray storage rack?
Where your cabinets meet appliances, you will often get a gap, which can look a little out of place, but not if you add in extending rails! These are perfect for storing your tea towels where you need them the most!
Drawers are fantastic, but they can be a little wasted, if they're not organised properly. Add placement dowels and you'll find that you have a lot more room for crockery and utensils, which would have spilled out into other areas.
Most people have a cabinet under their sink, but if you want to make more of the area, consider a deep drawer. Perfect for storing bins out of sight, you can even still have doors in place, to hide your innovative interior solution!
This is a great tip for smaller kitchens, as they always need clever solutions for maximising the area. Putting your ceiling to good use, either as a mounting point for an extractor hood or even a suspended pan rack, will negate awkward counter clutter and bulky tech installations.
There are a host of fantastic ways to make the kick board portion of your kitchen so much more handy, but our favourites include adding ambient lighting or converting them into extra stealthy drawers!
Where your counters meet the wall or cover panels, there are can be some wasted potential, which is why mounting handy storage systems is a great idea! Take a look at this magnetic knife strip and you'll see what we mean! So clever!
If you don't have the right number of integrated appliances to make for a symmetrical or pretty display, consider adding an extra one, in the form of a coffee station. Trust us when we say that you'll love it and will consider it well worth the sacrifice of a small cabinet!
Sloping roofs can be awkward as hell to work with, but in your kitchen, we think they offer a fantastic opportunity for some handy skylights! Just imagine how much money you'll save on electricity… if you need to convince yourself.
Hopefully you enjoyed our tips on what to do with extra space in the kitchen! But what to do if you want an unconventional solution to an awkward kitchen layout? If you have an awkward corner where there's a window, you're in luck! This would be a great space to make an at-home office space or to make an area for a highchair so your little one can be near you while you cook. Simply bring in a comfy chair, extend the counter or add a table, and a bit of decor, and the room will instantly feel more put-together.
If you're lacking enough light in your kitchen, you could even add a window where there isn't one already. This will require a little more planning and some professional help.
