21 modern bedrooms with dreamy decor ideas to steal

press profile homify press profile homify
Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Grey
We're really enjoying seeing all the fantastic bedroom designs that fabulous interior designers are creating these days—so much so, in fact, that we thought it would be a lot of fun to show you 21 brilliant ones that really stood out for us! We want to focus on modern rooms that have a lot to offer in terms of easy to copy design motifs, but we don't want all of our talking to overshadow the lovely aesthetics, so we'll point out things of note and simply leave you to enjoy! Let's get started!

1. Wood-effect walls are lovely.

White boards Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Grey wood,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

2. Pendulums side lights? Yes please!

Contemporary Living, Aubury Design Aubury Design Modern style bedroom
Aubury Design

3. Built-in storage makes sense.

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

4. Fully-opening windows keep things fresh.

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

5. Colourful throw pillows add comfort.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

6. Faux fur blankets look classy.

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

7. An eye-catching rug ties everything together.

Avalon House, Greg Natale Design Greg Natale Design Modern style bedroom
Greg Natale Design

8. A fresh accent colour works wonders.

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

9. Small sofas look great!

The Master bedroom at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern style bedroom Wood White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

10. A little art goes a long way.

GUEST BEDROOM Landmass London Modern style bedroom
Landmass London

11. How about adding an office area?

St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio Modern style bedroom
TG Studio

12. A big mirror always looks terrific.

homify Modern style bedroom
13. A floating vanity unit? Wow!

homify Modern style bedroom
14. A long bench at the foot of the bed is so handy.

Argyll Place - Master Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern style bedroom
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

15. A statement headboard is a great investment.

Mind- Blowing, Monnaie Architects & Interiors Monnaie Architects & Interiors Modern style bedroom
Monnaie Architects &amp; Interiors

16. Wonderful wallpaper creates a real focal point.

Hotel City, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern style bedroom
Studio Frey

17. Fluffy rugs are so Scandi-cool!

Coeur D'Alene Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern style bedroom
Uptic Studios

18. Integrated headboard lighting is so chic.

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern style bedroom
Specht Architects

19. A hot tub in the bedroom? Oh, if we must!

Masterpiece Movelvivo Interiores Modern style bedroom
Movelvivo Interiores

20. Retro furniture is a fantastic choice.

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

21. Huge murals and decals are a brilliant touch!

Owl Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Grey owl,owls,bird,wall decal,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant budget bedroom hacks.

A Scottish home in the woods gets a sleek new look
Did you spot a must-have bedroom addition here?

