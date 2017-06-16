Your browser is out-of-date.

10 steps to the perfect stress-free BBQ

Firepits , wood-fired oven wood-fired oven GardenFire pits & barbecues
We're enjoying some seriously sunny weekends in the UK at the moment, which means that BBQ season is well and truly upon us! But that in itself requires some serious planning. It's no longer enough to have a pleasant garden and a perfunctory grill, though professional gardeners will tell you to get your greenery under control, which is why we've put together this foolproof guide to hosting the perfect summer get together. Read on and start planning your garden parties, safe in the knowledge that everyone will be blown away by your preparation!

1. Test all of your equipment.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

Make sure your kit is fit for purpose and has been given a thorough once-over after the winter. The last thing you want when you're hosting is an embarrassing technical malfunction!

2. Get your seating right.

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

You can't have a lovely BBQ if you don't have enough seating in place for all of your guests! It's time to dust off the deckchairs and oil any wooden furniture guys!

3. Get the shopping in.

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen homify
homify

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

We think it's so much easier to have a grocery shop delivered, as that way, you can be sure you get everything you need. Always ask if any guests have special dietary requirements and don't skimp on the soft drinks either!

4. Put the breakables away!

http://www.jasmineway.co.uk/6-handmade-portuguese-diamond-pattern-wine-glasses
J &amp; M Collections Ltd

http://www.jasmineway.co.uk/6-handmade-portuguese-diamond-pattern-wine-glasses

J & M Collections Ltd
J &amp; M Collections Ltd
J & M Collections Ltd

BBQ's are notorious for breakages, which is why you don't want to use your precious glassware. Instead, look to get some fancy plastic glasses in, which look great, but won't shatter! Plastic crockery is a good bet too.

5. Get the bar stocked up.

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

A wonderful summer get together that looks set to carry on into the evening needs one thing… a lot of cracking booze! You need to get the Pimms in, not to mention some other refreshing tipples, so portion some budget out for the bar!

6. Set up a space for the children.

Bell Tent homify
homify

Bell Tent

homify
homify
homify

We all know that little ones can get a bit bored or distracted at BBQ's, which is why it's critical to set up a space just for them. A shady teepee is perfect, with some cushions and games inside.

7. Cover the food!

Picnic Crochet Food Cover Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

Picnic Crochet Food Cover

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

It doesn't matter how many citronella candles you light, as there will always be pests and midges flying around your food, so you need to get some mesh food covers. This goes doubly for your desserts, as all that sugar will attract endless flies!

8. Be prepared for the rain.

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Even a scorching day in the UK can turn to a torrential downpour at the flip of a switch, which is why you need to plan ahead and get an awning or umbrella set up. You don't want a wash pout to ruin your party, so just be prepared!

9. Add some lighting.

Loungeterrace in total harmony with residence and view in garden-loungeterras in volledige harmonie met woonhuis en zicht in de tuin. FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.

Loungeterrace in total harmony with residence and view in garden-loungeterras in volledige harmonie met woonhuis en zicht in de tuin.

FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.
FLORERA , design and realisation gardens and other outdoor spaces.

A little gorgeous garden lighting goes a long way, especially when you want to create a stunning evening ambience, so whether you choose some fairy lights, hurricane lamps or even some fixed exterior lighting, it will all look terrific.

10. Don't forget to stay warm.

rondo firepit wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

rondo firepit

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Summer evenings can get a little chilly, so how about completing your BBQ preparations by installing a simple firepit, out on your patio? So lovely to gather around, we think the kids will emerge from their teepee for some toasted marshmallows too!

For more party prep tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Getting your home dinner party ready.

Are you ready for your first BBQ of the season?

