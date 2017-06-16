10 steps to the perfect stress-free BBQ

We're enjoying some seriously sunny weekends in the UK at the moment, which means that BBQ season is well and truly upon us! But that in itself requires some serious planning. It's no longer enough to have a pleasant garden and a perfunctory grill, though professional gardeners will tell you to get your greenery under control, which is why we've put together this foolproof guide to hosting the perfect summer get together. Read on and start planning your garden parties, safe in the knowledge that everyone will be blown away by your preparation!