14 front gates to give your home a touch of class

Bespoke Flat Top Oak Gate, Swan Gates Swan Gates GardenFencing & walls
Nothing says upmarket and elegant quite like some dramatic exterior gates, but of you don't know which styles will best complement your gorgeous gardens or the facade of your home, read on, as we will have found something truly perfect for you, right here! Ask any estate agent and they'll be quick to tell you that a set of authoritative, eye-catching and stern gates will not only give you added security, but also seriously up your home's kerb appeal too, which really means that you have no excuses to not consider some a little more seriously! Let's see what's readily available, shall we?

1. Sturdy wooden gates, personalised with your family name, are a real statement installation!

Bespoke Flat Top Oak Gate, Swan Gates Swan Gates GardenFencing & walls
Swan Gates

Bespoke Flat Top Oak Gate

2. Farmhouse-style half-gates are utterly charming and let your beautiful home make a great impression too.

Fortress Wooden Driveway Gates, Garden Gates Direct Garden Gates Direct GardenFencing & walls
Garden Gates Direct

Fortress Wooden Driveway Gates

3. Black metal skinny gates look sharp and definitely deter unwanted 'visitors'.

Automatic steel gates AGD Systems Eclectic style garden
AGD Systems

Automatic steel gates

4. If you like a simpler aesthetic, chunky, plain wood electric gates are a fantastic option!

Front View of Metal Framed, Wooden Boarded Electric Gate Portcullis Electric Gates Minimalist style garden
Portcullis Electric Gates

Front View of Metal Framed, Wooden Boarded Electric Gate

5. Semi-sheer, wonderfully natural and so stylish, this gate is amazing!

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

6. Heavy-duty ironwork is a fantastic option for homes with a more grand stature. Spiked railings really add to the look.

Automatic remote controlled steel sliding gates AGD Systems Eclectic style garage/shed
AGD Systems

Automatic remote controlled steel sliding gates

7. You can get the look, but on a more delicate level, with half-height ironwork gates, but try to always stick to a black finish.

The majestic entrance In:Style Direct Modern houses
In:Style Direct

The majestic entrance

8. Woven aluminium might sound like a strange idea on paper, but we think it is charming in person! So unique!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

9. Speaking of unique, if you love to make a splash, you must consider laser-cut stainless steel gates, for a really personal set of gates. Wow!

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

10. Traditional curved gates always look wonderful, when created in wood and protect your privacy no end.

Curved top wooden gate - Idigbo hardwood Swan Gates Country style garden
Swan Gates

Curved top wooden gate—Idigbo hardwood

11. Solid metal gates are such a wonderful deterrent, but more than that, they look utterly beguiling, when finished in a beautiful colour.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

12. Combine practicality with beauty and security, with heavy metal sliding gates that are controlled by remote. The dream!

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

13. A heritage touch goes a long way when it comes to gates. We love this master craftsman style of wrought iron!

Wrough Iron Metal Gates Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Wrough Iron Metal Gates

14. These black iron gates, with personal touches and electronic controls combine vintage looks with modern practicality perfectly.

Driveway gate F E PHILCOX LTD Minimalist style garden
F E PHILCOX LTD

Driveway gate

For some more kerb appeal tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 simple ways to boost your home's kerb appeal AND value.

Did you spot a perfect gate style for your home here?

