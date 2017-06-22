Your browser is out-of-date.

11 new trends for your walls: don't miss 'em!

Leigh Leigh
Vila Nova Conceição - Marí Aní Oglouyan, Wall Plant Wall Plant Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Whether it's fresh colours, extraordinary materials or original decor: every year there are new interior design and decor trends to keep abreast of. These all help in making our home even more beautiful and stylish.

An area that could always use a helping hand in your home are the walls! There are so many fabulous and extraordinary ways to transform your walls and thus transform your home.

Today at homify, we're going to find out how. We've put together 11 fabulous ideas that will enrich your home!

Let's take a look…

1. Modern brick walls

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style living room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Brick walls have not always been a popular feature, but at the moment they are very in vogue! Opt for dark brick or a natural tone, combined with a cozy fireplace or some wooden features. This will set your living room apart from the rest!

2. More structure

Staircase groupDCA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
groupDCA

Staircase

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Textured walls can give a home a very homely feel. The proof is right here!

3. Brick in the bathroom

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern bathroom
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

Placing a cement layer over bricks is the traditional option but why not try something new? Here we can see how an industrial chic look and feel has been created by painting raw bricks black. This makes the whole environment very edgy!

4. Brilliant accents

Bathroom The White Room Modern bathroom Ceramic Black
The White Room

Bathroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

Although mosaic tiles in kitchens and bathrooms are not a completely new element, they are still a very popular option!

Here we can see how dark, miniature tiles have been chosen, which contrast beautifully with the white ceiling. 

5. Traditional and modern

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern kitchen
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

The charm of a red-brown brick wall is unbeatable. This is why traditional, rustic optics are more in demand than ever before. 

Combined with wonderful modern furniture and the result is beautiful!

6. Upholstery, leather and exclusive fabrics

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Modern style bedroom
Chaney Architects

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

A very fashionable way to give your walls a new look is to add unique materials such as leather or fabric. Here we can see how a padded headboard makes this bedroom a stunning experience. 

7. A coating of wood

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Wood radiates a wonderful warmth and creates a very cozy ambiance. It's also not limited to the floors. Use wood for your walls too!

8. A stylish all-rounder: stone

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

Natural stone is one of the natural materials that always creates a stylish and modern look. This year, the trend is towards larger tiles that can create a beautiful haven-like design.

9. The 3D wallpaper

Papel Tapiz ARTE, Interior 3 Interior 3 Classic style living room
Interior 3

Interior 3
Interior 3
Interior 3

Wallpaper is a coveted classic when it comes to dressing up walls with little effort. There are now 3D wallpapers that can really change the dynamic of a room.

10. Bright colors

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style living room
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

In addition to dark stone cladding, you can also choose a light tone in cream or beige. This will make your home look wonderfully bright and spacious.

As we can see in this image, it also works beautifully with dark wood and can be combined with colorful cushions, creating a fresh Mediterranean look and feel.

11. Fresh and lively green

Vila Nova Conceição - Marí Aní Oglouyan, Wall Plant Wall Plant Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Wall Plant

Wall Plant
Wall Plant
Wall Plant

In 2017, the expert professionals are all about fresh and lively walls. Green is a sought-after color that can be introduced with little effort.

Did you find these ideas inspirational?

