11 new trends for your walls: don't miss 'em!

Whether it's fresh colours, extraordinary materials or original decor: every year there are new interior design and decor trends to keep abreast of. These all help in making our home even more beautiful and stylish.
An area that could always use a helping hand in your home are the walls! There are so many fabulous and extraordinary ways to transform your walls and thus transform your home.
Today at homify, we're going to find out how. We've put together 11 fabulous ideas that will enrich your home!
Let's take a look…
Brick walls have not always been a popular feature, but at the moment they are very in vogue! Opt for dark brick or a natural tone, combined with a cozy fireplace or some wooden features. This will set your living room apart from the rest!
Textured walls can give a home a very homely feel. The proof is right here!
Placing a cement layer over bricks is the traditional option but why not try something new? Here we can see how an industrial chic look and feel has been created by painting raw bricks black. This makes the whole environment very edgy!
Although mosaic tiles in kitchens and bathrooms are not a completely new element, they are still a very popular option!
Here we can see how dark, miniature tiles have been chosen, which contrast beautifully with the white ceiling.
The charm of a red-brown brick wall is unbeatable. This is why traditional, rustic optics are more in demand than ever before.
Combined with wonderful modern furniture and the result is beautiful!
A very fashionable way to give your walls a new look is to add unique materials such as leather or fabric. Here we can see how a padded headboard makes this bedroom a stunning experience.
Wood radiates a wonderful warmth and creates a very cozy ambiance. It's also not limited to the floors. Use wood for your walls too!
Natural stone is one of the natural materials that always creates a stylish and modern look. This year, the trend is towards larger tiles that can create a beautiful haven-like design.
Wallpaper is a coveted classic when it comes to dressing up walls with little effort. There are now 3D wallpapers that can really change the dynamic of a room.
In addition to dark stone cladding, you can also choose a light tone in cream or beige. This will make your home look wonderfully bright and spacious.
As we can see in this image, it also works beautifully with dark wood and can be combined with colorful cushions, creating a fresh Mediterranean look and feel.
In 2017, the expert professionals are all about fresh and lively walls. Green is a sought-after color that can be introduced with little effort.
