11 creative ideas for a drop-dead gorgeous garden

There are certain elements that give a unique and beautiful look to just about any space—it doesn't matter if you're decorating your garden or your living room!
Today at homify, however, we're going to focus on the garden. We'll look at beautiful features that can give your outdoor area a luxurious and charming look and feel.
This article will show how your space can become an oasis, transporting you to paradise without you having to leave your property.
What's more, these suggestions are not costly and they don't require too much effort.
Shall we take a look?
Plant trees in a pot instead of soil. You can move them around depending on your design strategy, giving you all sorts of freedom for decor!
This feature would definitely be the highlight of your garden! The solid terrace and wooden benches are functional while the round fireplace adds a beautiful touch. You can take a vacation in your own garden!
This garden is bordered with white gravel and oriental plants, creating a very striking design. This is a simple design to put together, yet it packs a punch.
Another very effective way to add that unique accent to your garden is to opt for sophisticated, quirky or funky pots. Choose colors, patterns and styles that suit your garden.
You can also get pots second-hand or decorate them yourself to cut costs.
Don't have enough purple bougainvillea in your garden? Add purple mood lighting to the bottom of a tree and your garden will become a whole new world!
You can use lighting to really enhance the details of your lush garden—a modern and savvy trick!
Even the simplest and smallest pool can totally change your outdoor space. Choose a depth of around 80cm so that it's still functional and add green plants around it for a tropical design.
You'll appreciate this on those hot, summer days!
This option is ideal for those who like modern gardens with funky furniture and trendy accents. Hanging chairs replace the traditional porch swing. Use them under a pergola or an open gazebo.
Tip: Add lighting for a romantic atmosphere!
This patio would not look out of place in a palace in Marrakesh, yet you can have it in your own garden!
Opt for creamy white and light colors and combine with a stone flooring. Add a copper or gold accent for that lavish touch.
Create a garden in your bathroom or a bathroom in your garden for a tropical space of relaxation and rejuvenation. With a rain shower, some beautiful trees, plants and flowers and dimmed lighting, a shower or a bath would feel like a week at the spa!
This is the perfect solution for a country-style house or a cottage. Install an outdoor shower where you can rinse off after a swim or enjoy the outdoors under a warm shower in the morning.
You may want to make sure that it's completely private though!
It doesn't matter if your garden is large or small, luxurious or not so luxurious—an outdoor kitchen makes for a truly functional environment. You can cook in the fresh air, while entertaining family and friends.
