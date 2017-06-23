Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 creative ideas for a drop-dead gorgeous garden

Leigh Leigh
homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

There are certain elements that give a unique and beautiful look to just about any space—it doesn't matter if you're decorating your garden or your living room!

Today at homify, however, we're going to focus on the garden. We'll look at beautiful features that can give your outdoor area a luxurious and charming look and feel.

This article will show how your space can become an oasis, transporting you to paradise without you having to leave your property. 

What's more, these suggestions are not costly and they don't require too much effort.

Shall we take a look?

1. Trees in a pot

Stoere achtertuin in Cothen, Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers Country style garden
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers

Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers

Plant trees in a pot instead of soil. You can move them around depending on your design strategy, giving you all sorts of freedom for decor!

2. A terrace with a firepit and benches

Residenza Colli Veneti, Andrea Tommasi Andrea Tommasi Country style conservatory
Andrea Tommasi

Andrea Tommasi
Andrea Tommasi
Andrea Tommasi

This feature would definitely be the highlight of your garden! The solid terrace and wooden benches are functional while the round fireplace adds a beautiful touch. You can take a vacation in your own garden!

Have a look at these article for more inspiration: DIY: 7 steps to create your own fire-pit

3. A beautiful stone border with green plants

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This garden is bordered with white gravel and oriental plants, creating a very striking design. This is a simple design to put together, yet it packs a punch.

4. Artistic pots

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete White large flower pot,GRC planter,planter ideas,modern planter,contemporary planter,concrete planter,commercial planter,outdoor planter,Geometric planter
Adam Christopher Design

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White

Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design

Another very effective way to add that unique accent to your garden is to opt for sophisticated, quirky or funky pots. Choose colors, patterns and styles that suit your garden.

You can also get pots second-hand or decorate them yourself to cut costs.

5. Light up the trees and shurbs

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
Artlight Design

Artlight Design
Artlight Design
Artlight Design

Don't have enough purple bougainvillea in your garden? Add purple mood lighting to the bottom of a tree and your garden will become a whole new world!

You can use lighting to really enhance the details of your lush garden—a modern and savvy trick!

6. A mini-pool

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Even the simplest and smallest pool can totally change your outdoor space. Choose a depth of around 80cm so that it's still functional and add green plants around it for a tropical design.

You'll appreciate this on those hot, summer days!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Terrace with hanging chairs

homify Prefabricated home Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This option is ideal for those who like modern gardens with funky furniture and trendy accents. Hanging chairs replace the traditional porch swing. Use them under a pergola or an open gazebo. 

Tip: Add lighting for a romantic atmosphere!

8. Oriental yard

Private residence 2013 (MS) Italy, GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s. GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta &amp; c. s.a.s.

Private residence 2013 (MS) Italy

GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s.
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta &amp; c. s.a.s.
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s.

This patio would not look out of place in a palace in Marrakesh, yet you can have it in your own garden!

Opt for creamy white and light colors and combine with a stone flooring. Add a copper or gold accent for that lavish touch.

9. Bathe in your garden

homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create a garden in your bathroom or a bathroom in your garden for a tropical space of relaxation and rejuvenation. With a rain shower, some beautiful trees, plants and flowers and dimmed lighting, a shower or a bath would feel like a week at the spa!

10. Shower in the yard

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the perfect solution for a country-style house or a cottage. Install an outdoor shower where you can rinse off after a swim or enjoy the outdoors under a warm shower in the morning.

You may want to make sure that it's completely private though!

11. An outdoor cooking space

Outdoor kitchen Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

Outdoor kitchen

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

It doesn't matter if your garden is large or small, luxurious or not so luxurious—an outdoor kitchen makes for a truly functional environment. You can cook in the fresh air, while entertaining family and friends.

Have a look at these 10 Super cool outdoor kitchens

A sumptuous family home that's big on fun
Are you inspired by this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks