The classic family home with a jaw-dropping feature

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Brand Bba I Bba Architecten based in Alblasserdam, western Netherlands. Their project? A cute and quaint little family home that, first and foremost, takes its commitment to ‘location’ very seriously (you’ll see what we mean once we get to the backyard view).

Secondly, this design also focuses on ensuring the (rather) small interior spaces remain as wide and open as possible via its interior style.

Thirdly, because this little house is just so cute and charming! See for yourself what we mean…