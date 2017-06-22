The classic family home with a jaw-dropping feature

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Brand Bba I Bba Architecten based in Alblasserdam, western Netherlands. Their project? A cute and quaint little family home that, first and foremost, takes its commitment to ‘location’ very seriously (you’ll see what we mean once we get to the backyard view).
Secondly, this design also focuses on ensuring the (rather) small interior spaces remain as wide and open as possible via its interior style.
Thirdly, because this little house is just so cute and charming! See for yourself what we mean…
We just love the classic style of the façade! A quaint little porch overhang, dormer windows, shutters framing the snow-white window frames, etc. And just see how cute that front entrance has been styled up with steps and potted plants.
Is it just us, or does this rear side remind you of a holiday home? Must be that back terrace, which looks like the ideal spot to rest and relax while checking out the view.
But what is the view?
Now this is certainly a location we could get used to! Just imagine if that lake and fresh green landscape was your backyard view – you’d never have to leave the house to go on holiday!
The house’s exterior style might by classic, but the interior design takes a minimalist turn, instead choosing to focus on the presence of open spaces rather than objects. Nothing wrong with that, seeing as these interiors managed to style up the rooms with a comfy and functional look, instead of having them seem “understyled”.
Let’s scope out some more photos of this delightful little home.
