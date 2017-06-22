A contemporary Chichester dream home by the sea

How many of us dream of living by the sea? The sound of seagulls floating on the wind, hearing waves crashing in the background, and enjoying that tremendous sunset as it dazzles the ocean in a glorious golden hue… and let’s not forget a stylish and spacious structure to call “home” as well!

Today’s homify 360° discovery is dedicated to all those who seek out a nautical lifestyle, as we take a look at a coastal residence in a conservation area overlooking the Chichester Harbour in West Sussex. London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects deserve the credit for this one – let’s take a look!