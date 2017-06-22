A contemporary Chichester dream home by the sea

How many of us dream of living by the sea? The sound of seagulls floating on the wind, hearing waves crashing in the background, and enjoying that tremendous sunset as it dazzles the ocean in a glorious golden hue… and let’s not forget a stylish and spacious structure to call “home” as well!
Today’s homify 360° discovery is dedicated to all those who seek out a nautical lifestyle, as we take a look at a coastal residence in a conservation area overlooking the Chichester Harbour in West Sussex. London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects deserve the credit for this one – let’s take a look!
The first thing that stands out for us when viewing the external façade is the majority of cubes and rectangle shapes adorning the structure, whether it’s the balconies, glass balustrades, windows or roof overhangs.
Of course the various materials used for the façade also play a big role in the façade’s look: brick, glass, metal and wood all make their appearances. And let’s not overlook the lush factor added in by the perfectly manicured garden and landscaping touches surrounding the house.
As soon as dusk settles in, the house really becomes a sight to behold, as that is when the interior lighting fixtures cast glittering glows that seep outdoors, thanks to the brilliant amount of glass doors and windows.
Of course the interiors also need to be gawked at. And feel free to let that jaw fall to the floor upon viewing this open-plan layout of the dining room, kitchen and living room.
White neutrals, wooden floors, Scandinavian-inspired furniture – the perfect choices to enhance that picturesque harbour view!
And speaking of the view, how would you like that blue-and-green setting to be the backdrop every time you cook? Or eat? Or lounge in front of the television?
