A sumptuous family home that's big on fun

Our homify 360° discovery for today is not only about allowing you to gawk at beautiful spaces – it also comes with a little back story!

London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects were tasked with designing a house that could flaunt a style familiar to the Regent’s Park area of London. Challenge accepted! A striking and wonderfully elegant form, the finished dwelling echoes the inspiration of that luxurious area it set out to.

But a firm dose of functionality was also included here, as the home enjoys a very green build with thick walls and a fantastic heating system, meaning a dramatic cut in energy costs for these residents.