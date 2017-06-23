A sumptuous family home that's big on fun

Our homify 360° discovery for today is not only about allowing you to gawk at beautiful spaces – it also comes with a little back story!
London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects were tasked with designing a house that could flaunt a style familiar to the Regent’s Park area of London. Challenge accepted! A striking and wonderfully elegant form, the finished dwelling echoes the inspiration of that luxurious area it set out to.
But a firm dose of functionality was also included here, as the home enjoys a very green build with thick walls and a fantastic heating system, meaning a dramatic cut in energy costs for these residents.
To make matters just a tad more interesting for the architects, the entire site is situated on a slope, meaning a bit of a challenge to come up with a design that could not only fit the design brief, but be fully practical as well.
However, as you can see, the finished result is a superb work of art: a house built in the classic style that not only enjoys a fabulous build and beautiful view, but also picture-perfect landscaping touches that surround it.
To aid in the house’s functionality factor, four ‘areas’ that allow an alternative feel at various times of the day and in different weather were included around the house:
1. A major south-facing tiled terrace for barbecuing, dining al fresco etc;
2. An artificial putting green at the north-facing aspect;
3. A west-facing elevated gazebo for enjoying the setting sun;
4. An accessible balcony off the master bedroom that is perfect for sunrises, sunsets and views over the local park.
Of course there needed to be style left over for the interior spaces, and judging by the furniture and décor pieces used for the living room, there was plenty to go around!
That this is a very socially orientated home is certainly no surprise. The expansive open-plan main living space is intelligently designed to accommodate entertaining both indoors and out, plus the flexibility of the kitchen lends itself to outdoor soirees even more with a movable section to slide where required.
Throw in surround sound and a multi-media and cinema room located below the kitchen, and we can’t think of a house better suited (or more stylish) for a sociable lifestyle.
