Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fan House: A single-storey extension to blow you away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Fan House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Our newest homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who are sharing their ‘Fan House’ project with us.

What does this particular one entail? Well, the brief received by the professionals called for internal space to be maximised in a house whilst providing a loft and rear extension to increase the footprint of the building. But rather than creating a rear façade parallel to the house, the design looked to frame two alternative vistas from the house to the garden, which turned out to be quite the eye-catching touch.

Want to see how it all turned out?

The patio

Patio Fraher and Findlay Modern garden patio,living roof,crittall doors,glass doors,garden,grass,polished concrete,open space,roof garden,open living
Fraher and Findlay

Patio

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

The variety of façades to the rear extension creates depth and shadow to the context, presenting a selection of framed views of the interior and exterior alike.

The loft extension was to be clearly identifiable in relation to the rear ground floor extension, uniting the rear façade of the building. A green roof hangs suspended above the ground floor living spaces, creating a seamless blend between the roof and garden when viewed from the first floor.

Open living

Open living Fraher and Findlay Modern dining room polished concrete,crittall doors,glass doors,living room,dining room,kitchen,cooking island,breakfast bar,natural light,light wells,minimalist,contemporary
Fraher and Findlay

Open living

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

But what else was achieved here? The scope of the project included the full refurbishment of the existing house in addition to the rear and loft extension. And to ensure the end result is appropriately ‘green’, high levels of insulation and glazing were added in order to reduce heat loss and increase incoming sunlight.

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The kitchen

Kitchen Fraher and Findlay Modern kitchen natural wood,polished concrete,kitchen,pendant lighting,cooking island,open living,light wells,natural light,white kitchen
Fraher and Findlay

Kitchen

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

The kitchen, which shares its open-plan space with a lounge and dining area, flaunts quite the eye-catching look without going overboard. Timber cladding was expertly added for visual detail, while the functionality factor (such as the storage cabinetries and island suitable for working and dining) also seems to have been taken care of.

A fresh ambience

Patio Fraher and Findlay Modern garden crittall doors,patio,dining room,open living,pendant lighting,glass walls,polished concrete,kitchen,grey,living room,minimalist
Fraher and Findlay

Patio

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Of course any room with such a gorgeous garden view needs to be able to experience it first hand, which is the reason why these floor-to-ceiling glass doors blur the lines between the indoor rooms and outdoor freshness – not to mention how perfectly it enhances this open-plan space’s social ambience. 

Let’s scope out some more images of this house’s design.

Patio Fraher and Findlay Minimalist style garden crittall doors,glass doors,glass walls,patio,living roof,grasses,eco roof,polished concrete,open living,dining room,lving room,garden
Fraher and Findlay

Patio

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Dining room Fraher and Findlay Modern dining room dining room,garden view,lawn,crittall windows,crittall doors,glass walls,pendant lighting,minimalist,white,light wells,polished concrete,contemporary
Fraher and Findlay

Dining room

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Living roof Fraher and Findlay Rustic style garden living roof,light well,roof garden,trees,green roof,nature,eco roof,grasses
Fraher and Findlay

Living roof

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Now for another add-on project you can’t miss: An Exemplar Edinburgh Home Extension.

11 creative ideas for a drop-dead gorgeous garden
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks