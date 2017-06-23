Fan House: A single-storey extension to blow you away

Our newest homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who are sharing their ‘Fan House’ project with us.
What does this particular one entail? Well, the brief received by the professionals called for internal space to be maximised in a house whilst providing a loft and rear extension to increase the footprint of the building. But rather than creating a rear façade parallel to the house, the design looked to frame two alternative vistas from the house to the garden, which turned out to be quite the eye-catching touch.
Want to see how it all turned out?
The variety of façades to the rear extension creates depth and shadow to the context, presenting a selection of framed views of the interior and exterior alike.
The loft extension was to be clearly identifiable in relation to the rear ground floor extension, uniting the rear façade of the building. A green roof hangs suspended above the ground floor living spaces, creating a seamless blend between the roof and garden when viewed from the first floor.
But what else was achieved here? The scope of the project included the full refurbishment of the existing house in addition to the rear and loft extension. And to ensure the end result is appropriately ‘green’, high levels of insulation and glazing were added in order to reduce heat loss and increase incoming sunlight.
The kitchen, which shares its open-plan space with a lounge and dining area, flaunts quite the eye-catching look without going overboard. Timber cladding was expertly added for visual detail, while the functionality factor (such as the storage cabinetries and island suitable for working and dining) also seems to have been taken care of.
Of course any room with such a gorgeous garden view needs to be able to experience it first hand, which is the reason why these floor-to-ceiling glass doors blur the lines between the indoor rooms and outdoor freshness – not to mention how perfectly it enhances this open-plan space’s social ambience.
Let’s scope out some more images of this house’s design.
