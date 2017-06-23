Fan House: A single-storey extension to blow you away

Our newest homify 360° gem comes to us from Fraher Architects Ltd, who are sharing their ‘Fan House’ project with us.

What does this particular one entail? Well, the brief received by the professionals called for internal space to be maximised in a house whilst providing a loft and rear extension to increase the footprint of the building. But rather than creating a rear façade parallel to the house, the design looked to frame two alternative vistas from the house to the garden, which turned out to be quite the eye-catching touch.

