Essex's best modern family home

The ground floor of this family home in Essex has been completely revamped thanks to Nic Antony Architects.

The London-based architects added a rear and side extension to create a stunning open-plan family room, with a modern kitchen, dining area and stylish yet comfy living space. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding patio doors establish continuity between outside and in, allowing the garden to become a focal feature of the home.

Let's take a look around, shall we?