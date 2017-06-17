Your browser is out-of-date.

9 daily habits to adopt for a clean and tidy home

Miner's Cottage II, design storey Rustic style living room
Wouldn't it be great if there were a few small and simple things that you could do every day, to make your home look and feel far cleaner and tidier, without necessitating too much effort? Well, we've taken a look at how professional cleaners recommend that their clients stay on top of their home schedules, to keep their properties looking in peak condition, and we're going to tell you all of their secrets, right now! Clutter-free kitchens, beautiful bedrooms and heavenly hallways are all about to be within easy reach, so let's get to it!

1. Reset everywhere before bed.

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room design storey Rustic style living room shabby chic,living room,living room
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room

design storey
design storey
design storey

Just before you take yourself off to bed, take a couple of minutes to reset your spaces, with all of your belongings back in their rightful places, cushions plumped and tables cleared, so you can use them straight away again the next day. There's nothing more annoying than needing to tidy before you can enjoy a space!

2. Have a declutter.

Leaves for hipsters Pixers Modern study/office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Leaves for hipsters

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

When you sit down in any room, just take a minute to gather up any clutter and get rid of it. Things like empty envelopes, after you've opened your mail, quickly pile up, so stay on top of all of these silly little things and you'll never need to tackle a deep clean again!

3. No more procrastinating.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

If there is one habit you absolutely need to nip in the bud, it's procrastinating! We know that putting jobs off until the next day can seem like a good idea, but they still need doing, so why not just get on with them and start each day totally fresh? It just makes sense!

4. Start prioritising.

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Pixers

Let's Surf

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If you are going to stop procrastinating, then you absolutely need to start prioritising at the same time! We think that a good idea is to start focussing on those large jobs that absolutely need doing, as smaller, less impactful tasks can be fit in here and there. For example, you might not need to dust every day, but DO keep the hallway floor clean, as you'll see it all the time.

5. DELEGATE!

Apê Vila Mariana homify Eclectic style dining room Multicolored
homify

Apê Vila Mariana

homify
homify
homify

This is a key thing to get on board with! Instead of trying to take absolutely everything onto your own shoulders, you need to delegate certain daily tasks to other members of the family! How about giving everyone a room to be responsible for? Or daily chores to complete? You'll be glad of the help!

6. Put things where they belong.

Richmond - Boot Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roselind Wilson Design

Richmond—Boot Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

If you've taken the time to invest in storage for your home, be sure that you're using it to the fullest! This means that when you walk through the front door, shoes and coats need to be placed where they are supposed to live, not on a chair, or worse still, on the floor! A place for everything and everything in its place should be your new motto.

7. Clean as you cook.

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's so easy to make a huge mess when you're preparing family meals, but if you adopt a clean as you go philosophy, things will be far simpler. We suggest keeping an ingredients packet, which you can instantly pop all your other rubbish and peelings into, ready to go straight into the right waste bins. All you need to do then is wipe a cloth round. So easy!

8. Hang your clothes up.

옷핀 행거, 럼버잭 럼버잭 Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
럼버잭

럼버잭
럼버잭
럼버잭

We all have those moments where we try on everything in our wardrobes, but so few of us hang everything straight back up. That means mess on your bed and floor which then starts to feel like a real chore to tackle. hang everything up as you go and it will be so much simpler and, as an extra idea, we suggest that you have a specific place for clothes that you will be wearing again tomorrow, such as a handy chair. But try to at least fold everything!

9. Make your bed every morning.

Lake Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored mountains,lake,snow,nature,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Lake

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Finally, it's time to accept that your mum was right to nag you about making your bed! it takes just a few seconds to shake out your duvet and plump your pillows, but this small action will make getting back into bed, at the end of the day, a lot more pleasant and relaxing!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 gleaming cleaning tips for meticulous homeowners.

Can you commit to these easy everyday tasks?

