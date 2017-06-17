9 daily habits to adopt for a clean and tidy home

Wouldn't it be great if there were a few small and simple things that you could do every day, to make your home look and feel far cleaner and tidier, without necessitating too much effort? Well, we've taken a look at how professional cleaners recommend that their clients stay on top of their home schedules, to keep their properties looking in peak condition, and we're going to tell you all of their secrets, right now! Clutter-free kitchens, beautiful bedrooms and heavenly hallways are all about to be within easy reach, so let's get to it!
Just before you take yourself off to bed, take a couple of minutes to reset your spaces, with all of your belongings back in their rightful places, cushions plumped and tables cleared, so you can use them straight away again the next day. There's nothing more annoying than needing to tidy before you can enjoy a space!
When you sit down in any room, just take a minute to gather up any clutter and get rid of it. Things like empty envelopes, after you've opened your mail, quickly pile up, so stay on top of all of these silly little things and you'll never need to tackle a deep clean again!
If there is one habit you absolutely need to nip in the bud, it's procrastinating! We know that putting jobs off until the next day can seem like a good idea, but they still need doing, so why not just get on with them and start each day totally fresh? It just makes sense!
If you are going to stop procrastinating, then you absolutely need to start prioritising at the same time! We think that a good idea is to start focussing on those large jobs that absolutely need doing, as smaller, less impactful tasks can be fit in here and there. For example, you might not need to dust every day, but DO keep the hallway floor clean, as you'll see it all the time.
This is a key thing to get on board with! Instead of trying to take absolutely everything onto your own shoulders, you need to delegate certain daily tasks to other members of the family! How about giving everyone a room to be responsible for? Or daily chores to complete? You'll be glad of the help!
If you've taken the time to invest in storage for your home, be sure that you're using it to the fullest! This means that when you walk through the front door, shoes and coats need to be placed where they are supposed to live, not on a chair, or worse still, on the floor! A place for everything and everything in its place should be your new motto.
It's so easy to make a huge mess when you're preparing family meals, but if you adopt a clean as you go philosophy, things will be far simpler. We suggest keeping an ingredients packet, which you can instantly pop all your other rubbish and peelings into, ready to go straight into the right waste bins. All you need to do then is wipe a cloth round. So easy!
We all have those moments where we try on everything in our wardrobes, but so few of us hang everything straight back up. That means mess on your bed and floor which then starts to feel like a real chore to tackle. hang everything up as you go and it will be so much simpler and, as an extra idea, we suggest that you have a specific place for clothes that you will be wearing again tomorrow, such as a handy chair. But try to at least fold everything!
Finally, it's time to accept that your mum was right to nag you about making your bed! it takes just a few seconds to shake out your duvet and plump your pillows, but this small action will make getting back into bed, at the end of the day, a lot more pleasant and relaxing!
