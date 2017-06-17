10 budget ways to give your home an elegant upgrade

If you want a wow-factor home, but don't have a renovation upgrade that would make celebrities jealous, then we have some brilliant ideas for you, right here! You'll be shocked at how impactful some seriously low-cost decorating ideas can be, not to mention how chic they look as well. And, the icing on the cake is the fact that so many interior designers use these techniques to brilliant effect! If you want to make big improvements for little money, read on, as we have 10 inspired suggestions for you to consider putting into practice.
From beading, to decorative window trims and ornate coving, there are plenty of great ways to use eye-catching mouldings in your home to elegant effect. Just look at what a huge difference some pretty trims have made to this modern conservatory and dining room!
When it comes to using colour in your home to create an elegant aesthetic, you have two options; ultra bold or very soft. Anything in between will just look far too middle of the road and standard, so you have to decide whether to embrace decadent jewel tones or sweet pastels!
A few super cushions will absolutely make your living room look and feel so much more elegant, but only if you select covers made from the right fabrics. You can't go wrong with a little velvet or silk, but failing that, a vivid accent colour will look terrific too.
Don't go thinking that off-the-peg curtains can't add instant elegance to your home, as they really can! There are some utterly beautiful styles available right now and if you hang them higher than your windows, the finished look will be so stylish and high-end!
Even bargain basement cabinets can look wonderfully elegant, if you look for some unusual hardware. Think about cast, crystal, ceramic or even billet handles, as they will instantly transform boring furniture into something one-off and worth talking about.
Standard or budget light fixtures are fine for a starter home, but if you want to upgrade, choosing some really eye-catching shades will add instant oomph. Try tapping into current trends, with industrial-inspired pieces or even metallics, as nothing says elegant quite like rose gold!
This is a great idea! Giving your home an injection of elegance can be so simple if you rip out dated or grubby carpets and get to task with your floorboards. A weekend of hard graft, sanding and varnishing, will leave you with a timelessly chic floor finish that works with any furniture style.
Try not to be tempted to flood your home with a myriad of accessories, as elegant home often showcase less items of a higher quality. This means choosing vases and trinkets that all work within a designated theme and looking for materials that won't date unflatteringly.
We know that elegant furniture can often be expensive, but only if you buy brand new pieces! How about getting yourself to some auctions or vintage furniture shops and looking to buy well-maintained heritage items that tell a story and will always be a focal point?
Finally, no home can ever be truly elegant unless it is clean and fresh! Crack a few windows, let the fresh air circulate and keep on top of simple chores, such as vacuuming and dusting and you'll soon see that your home always looks well-kept and ready to receive guests.
