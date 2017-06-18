13 ways to make your small garden seem bigger than it is

Small gardens have massive potential to look gorgeous, stylish and, surprisingly, generous, if you know how to use your slice of outdoor heaven properly! Landscape architects are geniuses when it comes to maximising a small garden, but we know that not everyone has the budget to hire a pro, or the inclination to hand design responsibility over to someone else, which is why we've discovered some incredible tips for giving a small garden a BIG overhaul. Come with us now and see if you spot an idea that has the potential to increase your perceived space and make your garden a really valuable addition to your home.