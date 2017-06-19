Your browser is out-of-date.

12 home organising ideas that will change your life

Kitchen, Pixers Pixers Colonial style kitchen
We're starting to realise that home organisation is all about common sense solutions and easy access to the right kinds of storage, but if you haven't had the same epiphany yet, we've put together this list of brilliant home inclusions that will make your endeavours to be tidy so much simpler! 

Interior designers make the integration of handy storage look so simple, as they always select the most stylish cabinets, shelves and inserts, but we think you've got a budding designer just waiting to burst out of you, so take a look at these ideas and think about how you can better your organisation and your aesthetic!

1. Take some time over your shoes.

Tall Shoe Cabinet from our Chadwick Grey Range Big Blu Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood Grey
URGH! Shoes take up SO much room, which is why it's not enough to just line them up on your floor or try to squeeze them into the bottom of your wardrobe. Install a shoe-specific cabinet and you'll love how much of a feature your footwear actually becomes!

2. Stick to a closet plan.

Reforma Casa C.P., Atelie 3 Arquitetura Atelie 3 Arquitetura Country style dressing room MDF Beige
If you want an organised home, you need to know where everything is, at all times, so design a closet schematic and stick to it! You need specific drawers for certain items, designated rail space for different types of clothing and ,if you share a closet, try to set up a clear divide, so your garments don't get mixed up.

3. Say goodbye to kitchen clutter.

Fancy Wood Pixers Colonial style kitchen wall mural,wallpaper,wood,texture,nature,vintage
Let's ignore storage for a moment and talk about a practical organisation solution. Your kitchen is a magnet for clutter and debris, but you can avoid this by always washing up your dishes straight away, loading the dishwasher and cleaning as you cook. Keep those counters clear!

4. Pimp up your hallway storage.

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hallway storage is absolutely critical if you want a neat, tidy and organised home, as that's the space that seems to collect a family's-worth of coats and bags! Nobody want to be tripping over a mountain of rubbish as soon as they walk through the door, so get some storage in place! It could be as simple as a few wall hooks!

5. Prevent a kid's room nightmare!

homify Modern nursery/kids room
Little ones are such a treasure but their organisation skills leave a lot to be desired! Before you know it, toys, clothes and books are EVERYWHERE, but you can do your bit to prevent this and develop good habits by curating a storage-filled and fun bedroom. Look for beds with integrated drawers and think about a reward system for keeping everything neat!

6. Bring order to the bathroom.

Sailing Ships Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,boat,sea,waves,,'
bathrooms should be a relaxing haven of self-care, but they can become untidy nightmares! You don't want to drown out all the space with bulky storage though, so how about taking a leaf out of this incredible book? Stealthy inset wall cabinets are the best of all worlds and offer easy stash spots for bulky toiletries and towels.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Leave no space unaltered.

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
If you like your organisation credentials to be a little more stealthy, you need to think about hidden storage and nothing works better, in our opinion, than window seats with a lift-up lid! Talk about making the most of what would have been dead space! They're perfect for things like board games and throws!

8. Prevent accessory armageddon!

Bespoke tie drawer Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
We all seem to have so many accessories that after a while, everything becomes a tangled nightmare, with belts, scarves and jewellery all getting knotted together, but install some simple drawer separators and you'll never have to worry about that again! They also look really impressive and stylish!

9. Get your linens in order.

Utility - Laundry Shelves Absolute Project Management Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Have you ever noticed how bulky and cumbersome your spare bed linen and towels can be? They'll simply drown out any and all useable storage in your bedroom, so we want to suggest something a bit different! Wherever you've housed your washing machine, add some wall shelves and keep them stacked there! Boom! A handy utility space that makes perfect sense.

10. Compartmentalise the kitchen.

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - drawer homify Classic style kitchen
Your kitchen drawers need to be organised beyond and inch of their life, if they are going to be practical! Drawer organisers can be key, as you can easily separate your cutlery items and make everything easy to grab, even in the dark when a midnight snack is irresistible. 

11. Add stylish storage to every room.

Rectangular Living Room Furniture Casa Più Arredamenti Living Room Furniture
When in doubt, crack the storage out! The more furniture you have in your home that can act as a display or organisation system, the better, but don't negate style for practicality and definitely don't shrink the size of your rooms in a bid to squeeze in large dressers! Look for contemporary solutions, such as wall-mounted cubby systems, which look great and need comparatively little space

12. Be pragmatic about your office.

Carlo Berlin Architektur & Interior Design, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Classic style study/office
Finally, if you have a home office, you know you need to keep it tidy and organised, right? Nobody can really work productively in a messy study, so be sure to have a filing system, cabinet for folders and rudimentary items, such as pen pots, as well. These might sound like simple ideas, but they will make your productivity soar!

For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Wardrobe organisation made simple.

9 key things that stylish people have in their homes
Are you ready to get seriously organised?

