10 garden party must-haves you'll need this summer

If you have a fabulous garden ready to use, well done you! Every professional gardener in the country is officially saluting you right now, but don't go thinking that you are 100% ready for some sunshine entertaining, as there are a few more things that you need! We've put together a handy Top 10 of outdoor essentials for the ultimate summer garden parties, so come and take a look and see if you need to write yourself a shopping list!
Sunshine or not, this is the UK guys, so we need to be prepared for the inevitability of summer rain showers! In the unlikely event of no grey clouds, you'll still be glad of a parasol, for a little shady respite from the heat!
You can't have a party without plenty of cold drinks, so have a think about how you can make refreshments accessible. We LOVE this bar, with an inset drinks trough that can be filled with bottles and ice!
The key to great entertaining is comfort, so if you don't already have some stylish furniture outside, now's the time to invest! the best thing is that all your local DIY stores will have fantastic seasonal offers to take advantage of right now.
Whether you opt for fun, colourful plastic picnic crockery or something a little more fancy, your food serving platters are key to enviable entertaining! Start with a colour scheme or pattern in mind and go from there!
A fantastic BBQ is an absolute must for outdoor entertaining and if you've been considering upgrading your simple wheelie grill, now's the time! A gas-fired option really is an investment that you'd never regret.
It doesn't matter how many people you invite to a garden party, more always turn yup! With that in mind, you need a good stock of extra seating option, so grab a few deckchairs and store them in the shed for when you need them!
Why spend lots of time preparing amazing food, if you're going to leave it at the mercy of pests? Mesh food covers are so cheap to buy, but keep all of your delicious noms safe and fresh!
We always like the idea of having party-specific glassware in store, so that everyone can have their own vessel for the whole day. A great extra touch is to paint a little chalk paint section, so guests can write their name on their glass!
You don't want to be finding discarded glasses in your borders for weeks to come, which is why a plethora of little tables and resting spots is essential! Even small wooden foldable tables will be a perfect solution.
We know that outdoor entertaining is a little less formal than indoor dining, but you still want to try and prevent glass marks and spills on your pretty patio furniture, which is why outdoor coasters and mats are a good investment. Choose easy to clean varieties and your clean-up time will be halved!
