Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 garden party must-haves you'll need this summer

press profile homify press profile homify
A garden for entertaining in, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you have a fabulous garden ready to use, well done you! Every professional gardener in the country is officially saluting you right now, but don't go thinking that you are 100% ready for some sunshine entertaining, as there are a few more things that you need! We've put together a handy Top 10 of outdoor essentials for the ultimate summer garden parties, so come and take a look and see if you need to write yourself a shopping list!

1. A large garden parasol.

A Garden for Entertaining in Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden firepit,sofa,boxballs,parasol,gabions,paving,terrace,patio,lawn,gardenroom
Charlesworth Design

A Garden for Entertaining in

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Sunshine or not, this is the UK guys, so we need to be prepared for the inevitability of summer rain showers! In the unlikely event of no grey clouds, you'll still be glad of a parasol, for a little shady respite from the heat!

2. Somewhere for the bevvies.

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading GardenFurniture
Garden Trading

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler

Garden Trading
Garden Trading
Garden Trading

You can't have a party without plenty of cold drinks, so have a think about how you can make refreshments accessible. We LOVE this bar, with an inset drinks trough that can be filled with bottles and ice!

3. Gorgeous furniture.

Bergo Unique tiles in Sand colour Ecotile Flooring Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Ecotile Flooring

Bergo Unique tiles in Sand colour

Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring

The key to great entertaining is comfort, so if you don't already have some stylish furniture outside, now's the time to invest! the best thing is that all your local DIY stores will have fantastic seasonal offers to take advantage of right now.

4. Stylish party crockery.

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Yvonne Ellen

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

Whether you opt for fun, colourful plastic picnic crockery or something a little more fancy, your food serving platters are key to enviable entertaining! Start with a colour scheme or pattern in mind and go from there!

5. The mother of all BBQs.

Outdoor Kitchen in a contemporary style. Design Outdoors Limited Modern garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen in a contemporary style.

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

A fantastic BBQ is an absolute must for outdoor entertaining and if you've been considering upgrading your simple wheelie grill, now's the time! A gas-fired option really is an investment that you'd never regret.

6. Extra seating options.

Regatta Deckchair Hen and Hammock GardenFurniture
Hen and Hammock

Regatta Deckchair

Hen and Hammock
Hen and Hammock
Hen and Hammock

It doesn't matter how many people you invite to a garden party, more always turn yup! With that in mind, you need a good stock of extra seating option, so grab a few deckchairs and store them in the shed for when you need them!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mesh food covers.

Picnic Crochet Food Cover Dotcomgiftshop KitchenAccessories & textiles
Dotcomgiftshop

Picnic Crochet Food Cover

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

Why spend lots of time preparing amazing food, if you're going to leave it at the mercy of pests? Mesh food covers are so cheap to buy, but keep all of your delicious noms safe and fresh!

8. Funky glassware.

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml NuCasa KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
NuCasa

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml

NuCasa
NuCasa
NuCasa

We always like the idea of having party-specific glassware in store, so that everyone can have their own vessel for the whole day. A great extra touch is to paint a little chalk paint section, so guests can write their name on their glass!

9. Glass holders!

Aztec Gas Fire Table - Rooftop Garden (London) Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Aztec Gas Fire Table—Rooftop Garden (London)

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

You don't want to be finding discarded glasses in your borders for weeks to come, which is why a plethora of little tables and resting spots is essential! Even small wooden foldable tables will be a perfect solution.

10. Coasters and mats.

Sophie Allport's Runner Duck Tableware homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Blue duck,blue,table,kitchen,dining,spring,easter,summer,tableware
homify

Sophie Allport's Runner Duck Tableware

homify
homify
homify

We know that outdoor entertaining is a little less formal than indoor dining, but you still want to try and prevent glass marks and spills on your pretty patio furniture, which is why outdoor coasters and mats are a good investment. Choose easy to clean varieties and your clean-up time will be halved!

For more outdoor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outdoor wall light ideas.

The shockingly brilliant upgrade of a 1930s home
Are you ready for the ultimate garden party now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks