21 ways to decorate your home without it looking cluttered

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
We know that adopting a fully minimal home design can seem a little scary, especially if you think that with less belongings comes a natural reduction in comfort, but we want to open your mind to some of the amazing ways that living with less clutter can be achieved. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that scaling back on your fussy accessories and the way you choose your furniture can lead to a cosy, beautiful home that feels perpetually spacious and fresh—and who wouldn't want that? From your kitchen to your bedroom, there are a host of great tips you can try, to relieve yourself of some cumbersome clutter, so why not pull up a chair and enjoy 21 of them, right now?

1. Opt for statement furniture, but a little less of it! Colour won't hurt!

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
2. Make more of natural materials for a blended look.

Загородный дом "Natürliche", Artichok Design Artichok Design Minimalist bedroom Wood Beige
3. Keep your bathroom practical, rather than jam-packed with pretty additions.

ik1-house, IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
4. Use pale wall colours to good effect and leave them fairly bare.

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
5. Extend your uncluttered look out to your terrace or patio as well. So cohesive!

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
6. Fit high-level shelving, to keep the clutter above eye-level.

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
7. Glass installations will always offer a more unfussy look!

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist bathroom
8. Inset wall shelving is incredible for creating a seamless and simple aesthetic.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist houses
9. Integrating your appliances and technology makes for a very streamlined design.

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
10. Wood and white work so well to create a fresh and uncluttered look!

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
11. Singular large furniture pieces will look less 'bitty' and dotted around than numerous smaller ones.

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
12. Try using textures, as apposed to colour, to add a little dynamic style.

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
13. Wood flooring will add all the warmth you need, without clutter!

homify Minimalist bedroom
14. You can't really have too much white, when unfussy design is what you want.

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist living room
15. Make sure that all of your statement pieces have a function.

Scandinavian Minimalism, Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN" Студия Антона Сухарева 'SUKHAREVDESIGN' Minimalist living room
16. See if you can go without bulky handles, for an uncluttered kitchen!

Leuchtender Diamant, kenchiku kenchiku Modern kitchen
17. Look for innovative technology solutions that can disappear from view!

Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island

18. Try to include classic furniture shapes that are tried and tested and don't dominate a room.

homify Scandinavian style kitchen White
19. Learn the difference between clutter and comfort. Rugs are NOT too fussy!

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE Minimalist living room
20. Think about adopting an open-plan aesthetic by removing some walls!

Appartement Amsterdam, Bobarchitectuur Bobarchitectuur Minimalist living room
21. Symmetry can be key to keeping a few things out on display!

appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist bathroom
appartement B

For more simple design ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple and affordable patio ideas.

Did any of these ideas really tempt you to try a little minimalism?

