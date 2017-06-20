21 ways to decorate your home without it looking cluttered

We know that adopting a fully minimal home design can seem a little scary, especially if you think that with less belongings comes a natural reduction in comfort, but we want to open your mind to some of the amazing ways that living with less clutter can be achieved. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that scaling back on your fussy accessories and the way you choose your furniture can lead to a cosy, beautiful home that feels perpetually spacious and fresh—and who wouldn't want that? From your kitchen to your bedroom, there are a host of great tips you can try, to relieve yourself of some cumbersome clutter, so why not pull up a chair and enjoy 21 of them, right now?