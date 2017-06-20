7 sleek and practical ways to store your microwave

There's no getting away from the fact that a microwave is a wonderfully handy addition to your kitchen, but they are rarely pretty! Well, that used to be the case, but these days, kitchen planners are coming up with fantastic solutions that make your microwave easily accessible and super stylish too. We've found seven fantastic microwave storage solutions to show you today, and we feel sure that one of these will be the perfect idea for your fabulous space, so let's take a look!
Built-in appliances look great, especially en masse, which is why we think you should make some extra space for a microwave, next to your oven and other handy installations. Just imagine a tryptic of a microwave, coffee machine and oven, all finished in the same colour!
In a small kitchen, every inch of space counts, which is why a high-level microwave is a fantastic idea. Dividing a top cabinet into two and using the bottom half as a microwave housing makes for such a sleek and sophisticated mounting system that won't swallow up valuable counter space!
Look how great this microwave looks! Mounted in the tallest section of cabinet space, it doesn't get in the way at all and by choosing a polished design, it also offers contemporary contrast to the warm wood everywhere else. So nice to have all the wiring hidden as well!
Now this is a great idea! How about mounting your microwave on a wall, away from your main cabinets? This way, you don't need to negate any valuable storage and you can install it at the perfect height for you. Modern microwaves are really upping the game, with integrated grills, so you might not even need a large stove!
Do you not think that having a dedicated appliance station is a wonderful idea? Imagine how easy it would be to give your jacket potatoes a quick blip in the microwave, before transferring them to the oven, next door! It also means that people could help you cook, without getting in the way!
You need to have your microwave close to your counters, so you can prep what you are about to put in there and more than that, plates will be hot when you take them out and you don't want to risk serious burns! That's why this side installation is so handy and it allows for an uninterrupted design aesthetic in the wider room.
Finally, we think we have the ultimate in sneaky microwave storage here! A beautiful larger cupboard is ideal for giving you access to a handy appliance, without it needing to be a main focal point in your kitchen. Simply shut the doors and it's like it isn't even there! Genius!
